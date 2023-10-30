Infinitum to Speak on the Future of Electric Machine Design at IEEE Energy Conversion Congress & Expo

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinitum today announced that Ramon Guitart, VP of Engineering, will be speaking on a panel regarding the future of electric machine design at the IEEE Energy Conversion Congress & Expo, the premier event in the field of power electronics, renewable energy, electric machines to be held Oct. 29 – Nov. 2, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.





WHAT: Panel: Future of Electric Machine Design-Manufacturing Advancements As climate change has created a new urgency and demand for engineers to adapt their designs for sustainability, a panel of experts in the motor industry will discuss the latest advancements in electric machine design and manufacturing. Panelists will explore new materials, methods, and processes in manufacturing, as well as the use of AI, digitization and automation, and how it could shape the future of electric machine design. WHEN: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:40am CT WHERE: IEEE Energy Conversion Congress & Expo

Infinitum has raised the bar for a new generation of motor that is better for the planet and people. The company’s patented air core motors offer superior performance in half the weight and size, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional motors, making them pound for pound the most efficient in the world. Infinitum motors open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy and reducing waste. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit goinfinitum.com.

