Home Business Wire Infinitum to Speak on the Future of Electric Machine Design at IEEE...
Business Wire

Infinitum to Speak on the Future of Electric Machine Design at IEEE Energy Conversion Congress & Expo

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinitum today announced that Ramon Guitart, VP of Engineering, will be speaking on a panel regarding the future of electric machine design at the IEEE Energy Conversion Congress & Expo, the premier event in the field of power electronics, renewable energy, electric machines to be held Oct. 29 – Nov. 2, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.


WHAT:

Panel: Future of Electric Machine Design-Manufacturing Advancements

As climate change has created a new urgency and demand for engineers to adapt their designs for sustainability, a panel of experts in the motor industry will discuss the latest advancements in electric machine design and manufacturing. Panelists will explore new materials, methods, and processes in manufacturing, as well as the use of AI, digitization and automation, and how it could shape the future of electric machine design.
 
WHEN:

Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:40am CT

 
WHERE:

IEEE Energy Conversion Congress & Expo

About Infinitum

Infinitum has raised the bar for a new generation of motor that is better for the planet and people. The company’s patented air core motors offer superior performance in half the weight and size, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional motors, making them pound for pound the most efficient in the world. Infinitum motors open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy and reducing waste. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit goinfinitum.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Erin Gilmore

Activate PR on behalf of Infinitum

egilmore@activateprmktg.com
512-466-4559

Articoli correlati

BlueFlame Assembles Strategic Advisors to Advance Generative AI Initiatives for the Alternative Investment Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
Founding members include industry veterans with deep expertise across investment management, technology, cybersecurity and complianceNEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueFlame...
Continua a leggere

Altimetrik Launches Digital Business Academy to Address Digital Talent Needs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Offering enables enterprises to upskill, cross-skill, and enhance career progression to accelerate adoption of digital businessDETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Companies around the...
Continua a leggere

Meet Peri by Solera – Your Path to Financial Freedom

Business Wire Business Wire -
 A dedicated payment processing service for the automotive industry – safeguarding your well-deserved income.WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solera Global Corp. (“Solera”),...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php