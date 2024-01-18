Infinitum Named on the 2024 Global Cleantech 100

Celebrating Sustainability Excellence, Infinitum Motor System Recognized for Achieving Deeper Building Decarbonization by Boosting HVAC Efficiency

Infinitum, creator of the sustainable air-core motor, has been named on Cleantech Group's 2024 Global Cleantech 100. This annual list, now in its 15th year, serves as a definitive guide to the top companies making significant contributions to sustainable innovation.





The Global Cleantech 100 is a comprehensive showcase of the most promising private companies in the area of cleantech, the organizations and technologies that aim to improve environmental sustainability. The Global Cleantech 100 report highlights the innovators with outstanding technologies, original business models, and bold plans that can enable progress against the ever-increasing climate and environmental crisis. Selected through a thorough evaluation process, companies in the Cleantech 100 provide sustainable solutions for a wide-ranging array of industry groups:

· Agriculture & Food



· Energy & Power



· Materials & Chemicals



· Resources & Environment



· Transportation & Logistics

In the report, Cleantech Group shares key trends and insights on the state of sustainable technology worldwide and recognized Infinitum’s motor technology for its ability to achieve deeper building decarbonization by boosting the efficiency of HVAC hardware, which is enhanced by the motor system’s software to allow for granular control and preference-setting.

“ These innovative companies are driving positive change and are at the forefront of enabling the global transition to a more sustainable future,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “ The Global Cleantech 100 is a recognition of the market’s positive view on their progress to date and their potential impact in building a cleaner, decarbonized world.”

“ Being named on the prestigious 2024 Cleantech 100 list and recognized for our smart motor technology’s innovation and ability to achieve deeper building decarbonization through better HVAC hardware is remarkable,” said Ben Schuler, founder and CEO, Infinitum. “ When thousands of motors are needed to power the HVAC systems of commercial buildings, having higher-efficiency motors with integrated, variable speed controls can have a dramatic and positive impact on energy consumption and help decarbonize the built environment.”

Key highlights of the 2024 Global Cleantech 100 include:

Diverse Industry Representation. While all industry groups were well-represented, Energy & Power remained the largest in terms of recorded deals and money invested, with 42 companies on the list.

While all industry groups were well-represented, Energy & Power remained the largest in terms of recorded deals and money invested, with 42 companies on the list. Global Reach. This year’s list includes companies from 21 countries, showcasing the international collaboration and impact of cleantech solutions. The global nature of the list underscores the importance of all corners of the world addressing shared environmental challenges.

This year’s list includes companies from 21 countries, showcasing the international and impact of cleantech solutions. The global nature of the list underscores the importance of all corners of the world addressing shared environmental challenges. General Upward Trend Continues. In contrast to other investment themes, funding for climate solutions comes out of 2023 showing robustness and remains upwardly trending.

Companies featured in the report will be recognized at the upcoming Cleantech Forum North America on January 22-24 in San Diego, CA. The Global Cleantech 100 program has been running since 2009, the last 11 years with the support of Chubb, the world’s largest property and casualty insurance company.

Download the Global Cleantech 100 complimentary report where Cleantech Group shares further insights and perspectives on the state of global cleantech innovation.

About Infinitum

Infinitum has raised the bar for a new generation of motors that is better for the planet and people. The company’s patented air core motors offer superior performance in half the weight and size, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional motors, making them pound for pound the most efficient in the world. Infinitum’s electric motors open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit goinfinitum.com.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group is the leading authority on global cleantech innovation. Since 2002, our research has helped corporates, public sector, investors, and others, identify, assess, and engage with the innovative solutions and opportunities that are related to the world’s massive, and growing, environmental and climate challenges.​ Our insights and expertise are delivered to clients all over the world through our Research, Consulting, and Events.

