INFINIQ Launches AI-Data Service Platform ‘AI-Studio’ and AI-powered Video Search and Abnormal Behavior Monitoring Solution ‘HEIDI-ai MAX’

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS2023–AI-Data specialized IT company INFINIQ unveiled its AI-Data Service platform ‘AI-Studio’ and AI-powered Video Search & Abnormal Behavior Monitoring Solution ‘HEIDI-ai MAX’ at the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo 2023 held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in the USA from September 20th to 21st, drawing significant attention especially from autonomous driving AI development firms and smart factory related area visitors.









The AI-Studio platform, which was introduced in the North American market, streamlines, and speeds up the entire process of AI learning, publishing, and data processing required for AI application development within a single seamless platform. This can greatly reduce AI development time and enhance business productivity. It is offered in both on-premise and SaaS models to meet customer business needs.

HEIDI-ai MAX is an AI-powered video monitoring solution that allows for quick and accurate searches of specific individuals in large video footage through natural language and image search. Additionally, it monitors abnormal behavior and events in specific zones. It uses AI to proactively address various potential risks in industrial settings and allows for the utilization of video analysis results 24/7 in main critical facilities & public places.

Furthermore, INFINIQ’s pre-existing data anonymization solution changed its name to Heidi-AI Private, which has user-friendly interface & enhanced security through dedicated client software. This solution effectively helps respond to Privacy Regulations with features such as Compliance Reports, Audit Logs, and Dashboards.

INFINIQ CEO Park Jun Hyung said, “Enhancing AI competitiveness and effectively utilizing diverse data to enhance business productivity is one of the challenges that digital transformation companies face,” adding “INFINIQ positioned itself as a bridging partner for clients by assisting AI application development with AI-Studio and resolving customer issues through Heidi ai.”

About INFINIQ

Korea’s No.1 AI platform specialist company, INFINIQ, has been continuously improving customer business productivity through partnerships with global automotive companies and the development of various services based on AI Vision and AI platforms since starting AI data processing services in 2016.

Contacts

INFINIQ



+82-70-4048-3690



sales_ai@infiniq.co.kr

www.infiniq.ai