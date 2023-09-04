infiniDome to Showcase First Live Demo of GPS Anti-Jamming Solutions Tailored for UAV Protection at DSEI 2023

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–infiniDome, leaders in GPS protection and resilient navigation solutions, will be exhibiting and for the first time performing a live demo of their solutions at DSEI from September 12-14, at Stand H1-160 in Hall 1 at the Israeli pavilion. infiniDome’s disruptive solutions are tailored to defend UAVs and vehicles from GNSS jamming attacks enabling continuous operation even in heavily challenged environments.









The live demo taking place at infiniDome’s booth will enable visitors to participate in an immersive hands-on demonstration of their C-SWaP (Cost, Size, Weight and Power) optimized anti-jamming solutions. The attendees will be able to see infiniDome’s anti-jamming solutions protecting a GNSS receiver from jammers, using real (emulated) GNSS signals and real jamming signals, all in a first of its kind Faraday cage suitcase developed by infiniDome.

Also at their stand, infiniDome will be showcasing their battle-proven product line for resilient navigation specifically targeting unmanned aerial vehicles and ground vehicles used in real-world defense operations relying on navigation resiliency for safe completion of their mission.

What: DSEI is a leading international defense and security event in London, infiniDome will display their C-SWaP optimized solutions as well as a live demo

When: Tuesday, September 12th – Thursday, September 14th, from 9:30 – 17:00

Where: Stand H1-160, Israeli Pavilion, Hall 1, ExCeL Exhibition Centre, London, UK

Who: Omer Sharar, Founder and CEO of infiniDome along with other infiniDome representatives

In addition to exhibiting at the booth, Omer Sharar will be available for one-on-one interviews during show hours or pre and post-show appointments. To schedule time with Omer or our Business Development Manager at the event please contact Or Saf at Or@infinidome.com.

About infiniDome

infiniDome, an Israeli startup company out of Caesarea, founded in 2016, develops disruptive GPS protection and resilient navigation solutions tailored for defending UAVs and vehicles from jamming attacks. Its technology is built on redefined EW algorithms and its proprietary RFIC (chip) which is at the heart of its protection solutions – the GPSdome product line – allows for best performance vs. C-SWaP (Cost, Size, Weight and Power) balance in the world. Backed by Honeywell Aerospace, Hanwha Aerospace and other key investors, infiniDome disrupts the defense and government UAV and vehicles protection space today and will do the same to the commercial UAV\UAM space tomorrow with leading protection and monitoring solutions.

