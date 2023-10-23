INFICON’s David Cuma, Ph.D, to Speak at SAE Battery & Electrification Virtual Summit

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#INFICON—INFICON one of the world’s leading manufacturers of leak testing devices and instruments, is pleased to announce that David Cuma, Ph.D., application engineer, is speaking on a panel at The Battery & Electrification Virtual Summit, October 24 -25, 2023, sponsored by SAE International and Battery and Electrification magazine.









The two-day online Summit brings eMobility industry experts together to present and discuss the latest advancements and trends in battery and electrification technology. As the race to vehicle electrification continues to pick up speed, new technology advancements combined with consumer demands and governmental policies are shaping the ways in which renewable power and energy storage business segments move forward.

Dr. Cuma’s presentation will open the Summit on Tuesday, October 24, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. He will address the topic of reducing battery production costs through optimized inline leak detection of metal-ion batteries. Also, Dr. Cuma will show how electrolyte leak testing of battery cells during production will reduce production costs, avoid safety risks and high warranty costs, as well as improve battery cell production using statistical process control.

The Battery & Electrification Virtual Summit is free of charge. To register, please click here.

For more information, contact INFICON, Two Technology Place, East Syracuse, NY 13057-9714, +1.315.434.1100, email: reachus@inficon.com, https://www.inficon.com.

About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes, and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are also essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing.

They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.

