Industry Visionaries and Change-Makers to Speak at Earnix Eˣcelerate Summit 2023

Leaders in Financial Services, Insurance, and InsurTech to Take Centre Stage at Gathering of Hundreds of Insurance Executives

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earnix, the global provider of intelligent, composable, SaaS solutions for insurers and banks, today announced its speaker line-up for Earnix Eˣcelerate 2023. Pundits from the financial services and insurance industries will share their expertise and advice with hundreds of business leaders at the global summit. The annual event will be held September 20-21 at County Hall in London, where attendees will discuss insights, perspectives, case studies, and strategic approaches impacting the evolution of the fintech industry.









Dame Inga Beale will deliver the keynote address on Changing Risk Landscape. Beale has spent nearly four decades in financial services. From 2014 to 2018 her final executive role was as CEO of Lloyd’s of London where she modernised the market with the introduction of technology and challenged the traditional culture to make it a more inclusive environment for all.

David Cummings, USAA SVP, Chief Actuary, and Head of Analytics will present on Maintaining Customer Loyalty and Profitable Growth During Times of Change. He leads USAA’s Property and Casualty Insurance Actuary and Analytics group and is a fellow and Risk Management Committee member of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS).

Zoey Todorovic, Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Aviva Canada Insurance Company and Group Chief Architect for Aviva Group will present on What Real-Time Means. She leads the Information Technology and Business Transformation practices for Aviva’s Canadian Enterprise.

Additional speakers include executives from Banorte, Československá obchodní banka (CSOB), Deloitte, Guidewire Software, Hollard Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Old Mutual Insure, PKO Ubezpieczenia and Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB) as well as Earnix. The full agenda can be seen here.

“We’re honoured to have some of the industry’s brightest minds share their advice and perspectives with Eˣcelerate Summit attendees,” said Robin Gilthorpe, CEO, Earnix. “This year’s theme is Growing Through Change. Participation in our global, interactive event will provide attendees with insights and a roadmap on how to grow and succeed in a market facing changing customer demands and economic volatility.”

At Earnix Eˣcelerate the company will also kick off the Earnix Challenge, a modelling contest, and announce the winners of its second annual Earnix Eˣcelerate Awards.

To register and for more information, visit https://www.excelerate.earnix.com/.

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical composable and cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting, product personalisation and telematics. These fully integrated solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. It has been innovating for insurers and banks since 2001 with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

For more information please visit: earnix.com.

