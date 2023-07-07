Industry Veteran Glenn Kim Joins Nymbus Board of Directors: Set to Propel the Fintech’s Forward Momentum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced the appointment of notable financial services advisor Glenn Kim to its Board of Directors.





Mr. Kim is a senior executive with over 35 years of experience as a capital markets investment banker, fund manager, financial and policy advisor to governments, financial technology start-up business builder, and private sector advisory board member.

“Glenn’s background with global financial organizations will be hugely significant to Nymbus as we continue to build for long-term, sustainable growth,” said Jeffery Kendall, Chairman and CEO of Nymbus. “I am excited to welcome such an experienced leader to join our best-in-class board of directors as we continue to set the bar for modern, flexible and scalable banking solutions.”

Mr. Kim has worked closely with private and public-sector enterprises in both developed and less developed markets across the globe providing independent, objective financial and technical guidance to global financial services enterprises, regulatory entities, and capital markets.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the Nymbus board of directors and I look forward to using this opportunity to provide insights and perspectives that complement current board strengths,” said Kim. “My goal is to leverage my comprehensive experience in financial markets to position Nymbus for continued success and timely future profitability.”

Nymbus has disrupted the financial services market as an alternative to legacy business models. With Nymbus, any size financial institution can quickly launch a full-service digital bank or migrate to our award-winning core. Whichever growth strategy is right for you, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time to engage and support the entire digital customer journey.

