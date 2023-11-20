Industry Titan Joanne Bradford Joins Wealth.com as Strategic Advisor to Fuel Growth

Leading estate planning platform taps seasoned fintech executive to inform go-to-market strategy, messaging efforts and creative growth solutions

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvisorCouncil—Wealth.com, the industry’s leading estate planning platform, today announced Joanne Bradford as a strategic advisor. With a diverse background that encompasses leadership roles in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles, Bradford has spent 25 years driving growth in the financial services and technology arenas. Her expertise in elevating market presence and spearheading strategic initiatives is set to be a major asset to wealth.com as the company refines its go-to-market strategy and embarks on its next phase of expansion and industry innovation.





“Throughout my career, I have always gravitated toward opportunities that break new ground,” said Bradford. “Wealth.com’s forward-thinking and ambitious mission aligns perfectly with that mindset. I am deeply passionate about demystifying financial matters, and for too long, the topic of estate planning has felt daunting to so many. wealth.com is changing this dynamic. This platform will continue to equip advisors and their clients with financial knowledge and tools, not only in the short run, but more importantly, in the long run.”

Previously named as one of Forbes’ Top CMOs and among Ad Age’s 100 Most Influential Women in Advertising, Bradford has left a lasting mark on every company she has touched. Now, drawing from her experience as a leading strategic advisor, investor and board member of companies such as Kahoot!, Super and Telly, Bradford will help the wealth.com team devise creative solutions to continue empowering advisors with best-in-class technology. Further, her track record of successfully reaching and engaging with target audiences, acquiring new customers and cultivating robust brand identities will help reinforce wealth.com’s standing as a leader in both the estate planning and broader wealth management sectors.

Growth has been a consistent theme in Bradford’s professional journey. As the head of global partnerships at Pinterest, she played a key role in the company’s increased valuation from $1 billion to $13 billion. During her tenure as the chief operating officer and chief marketing officer at SoFi, the company’s valuation rose from $1 billion to $4 billion. As president of Honey, Bradford led the company through its acquisition by PayPal for $4 billion, after a relatively modest fundraise of just $27 million.

“Today marks an exciting occasion for wealth.com as we proudly welcome Joanne Bradford to our strategic advisory board,” remarked Rafael Loureiro, chief executive officer at wealth.com. “Her distinguished career and go-to-market expertise are truly remarkable. We look forward to the innovative strategies and fresh perspectives she will bring to our team as we continue our journey of growth and success.”

Bradford’s appointment follows the recent additions of Tyrone Ross and Brian Hamburger as strategic advisors. Together, Bradford, Ross and Hamburger will work to advance wealth.com’s mission, ushering in a new era of estate planning.

