Industry Recognizes Simbian with 2024 AI in Cybersecurity Innovation Award and 2024 Global InfoSec Award for Best Pioneering AI Security Co-pilot

Company Honored with Multiple Awards for Industry’s First Security Co-pilot that Adapts to Diverse IT Environments and Covers Entire Gamut of Security Functions

“It gives me great pleasure to honor Simbian as a recipient of TMC’s AI in Cybersecurity Innovation Award for their cutting-edge solution,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the innovative and impactful use of AI by Simbian in their groundbreaking work.”

Additionally, during the RSA Conference 2024, Simbian was recognized for developing the industry’s Best Pioneering AI Security Co-pilot with a coveted Global InfoSec Award. The awards were presented by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, in its 12th year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. The judges for the awards were CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals.

“We are pleased after our recent launch from stealth mode to have already earned multiple important recognitions in the industry,” said Ambuj Kumar, Simbian Co-Founder and CEO. “Simbian is the first company to create an AI-powered security operations platform that works across vendors to get things done at scale. The shortage of trained security talent is one of the top risks for enterprises. Our AI Agents enable security teams to scale their coverage 10x or more, so people can focus on strategic goals and let machines do all the mundane tasks.”

Earlier this year, Simbian also earned a 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity finalist award in the Artificial Intelligence – Very Small Company awards category from the Business Intelligence Group. This program honors the industry’s leading individuals, companies and products that are at the forefront of safeguarding data and digital assets. Judges noted, “As part of the groundbreaking journey into fully autonomous security, Simbian is poised to revolutionize the industry with its GenAI-powered security co-pilot. Their innovative approach not only enhances the adaptive capacity of security systems across diverse IT environments, but also sets a new standard for autonomous, intelligent threat management.”

Simbian recently emerged from stealth mode to deliver on fully autonomous security. Simbian’s AI-powered agents come built-in with skills to handle level-1 and level-2 security analysts’ operations tasks. The Simbian Agents continuously observe user actions and environments, and learn to autonomously perform increasingly sophisticated tasks on their own with time. The result is 10x or more speedup in security operations, while improving quality of security coverage.

Simbian is committed to making security fully autonomous by delegating all tactical tasks to its trusted AI platform, allowing users to focus on strategic security goals.

Using GenAI, Simbian is the industry’s first company to integrate secure and intelligent AI solutions into business operations across diverse IT environments to maximize security coverage and speed resolutions to security teams’ most pressing ever-changing needs. Simbian, with its hardened TrustedLLM™ system, is the first to accelerate security by empowering every member of a security team, from the C-Suite to frontline practitioners, to craft tailored insights and workflows for their unique security needs – ranging from complex investigation and response to governance and reporting. The company is venture backed and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.simbian.ai, or follow Simbian on https://www.linkedin.com/company/simbian/ and https://twitter.com/simbianai.

Simbian and TrustedLLM are trademarks of Simbian.

