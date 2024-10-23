Industry Leaders ProLux Energy and Powur Announce New Partnership, Positioning Themselves for Massive Growth in Solar Market

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Powur PBC, a leading platform-based company simplifying the path to clean solar energy, today announced an exclusive three-year partnership agreement with ProLux Energy, a regional EPC servicing Illinois and Arizona. ProLux Energy will utilize Powur’s enterprise platform to streamline and scale its business so the company can focus on sales and leadership.





“We have some of the best salespeople and leaders in the industry, and we are ready to back up Powur’s vision and mission and bolster it in every single way that we possibly can,” said ProLux Founder and Owner Cameron DeLoach. “We’re going to take this industry to the next level.”

This collaboration is the second in as many months for Powur, which announced a similar partnership deal with Hawaii Unified last month. Powur’s enterprise platform combines sales enablement and project fulfillment capabilities with all the administrative tools a solar contractor needs, eliminating overhead costs and making a solar business infinitely scalable so companies like ProLux Energy and Hawaii Unified can use their local expertise to focus on serving their customers and growing their businesses.

The solar market is ripe for growth utilizing Powur’s decentralized low-overhead model, which reduces costs and increases efficiency in an industry hampered by rising interest rates and regulatory shifts. It’s an ideal pairing for ProLux, which earlier this year merged with SolarShips Installation Services to consolidate sales and installation capabilities for the Illinois market.

“We partnered with SolarShips and saw explosive growth,” said Nate Butterfield, owner of ProLux. “The only reason we were able to scale that way was because we could control the entire process.”

What ProLux found, though, is that there were limits to the scalability – limits that will immediately be solved by this new partnership.

“Powur can just take over all the tasks that had us glued to the screen all day, and we can focus on what we’re good at, which is driving sales and driving revenue – while retaining control over the whole process,” DeLoach said.

Powur’s enterprise platform allows contractors to efficiently grow their sales teams, streamline operational processes, and significantly boost profitability. Regional contractors often struggle to increase market share because of the vast amount of money and expertise required to do so, with sales, financing, procurement, and storage. Powur creates efficiency by filling in gaps and making connections among the components required. Contractors have complete control in deciding which aspects they will use; for example, an installer can use Powur’s sales team or their own, can conduct its own site surveys or connect with a site surveyor through Powur. Powur utilizes its decentralized network of solar experts to create maximum efficiency, and is able to access the best pricing.

Powur CEO Jonathan Budd said he expects to initiate many more of these kinds of partnerships in the coming months.

“It’s going to be the best regional EPCs in every single market locking arms in these multi-year integrated partnerships with the most epic platform this industry has ever seen, and all of us aligned on the direction we’re going,” he said.

Powur estimates a potential $350 million in revenue over the next three years from these two new partnerships, and Budd sees a path for Powur becoming one of the top three solar companies in the world in the next three years.

“I think about what we can do with the enterprise platform and the local solar teams poised to help homeowners harness the power of the sun, and it’s mind-boggling to contemplate the growth and impact we can have,” he said. “I can’t wait to see where we will go together.”

About Powur:

Powur PBC is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. By leveraging a cloud-based platform and decentralized, asset-light model, Powur is revolutionizing how residential solar and storage are sold and delivered across the U.S. As the first 100% virtual solar company, Powur is agile, scalable, and built for the future—free from the heavy overhead that burdens traditional competitors. Powur isn’t just participating in the solar industry; it’s reshaping it in a way that ensures everyone—their sellers, partners, and customers—benefits from its success. For more information, visit powur.com.

About ProLux Energy:

ProLux Energy is a leading solar energy solutions provider committed to helping families beat inflation and utility rate hikes. The company serves residential and commercial customers with a wide selection of high-quality solar products and services designed to deliver maximum efficiency. ProLux Energy’s goal is to be the industry leader in reducing America’s carbon footprint by helping reduce energy waste and expanding the use of renewable resources.

Contacts

Cami Boehme



Chief Marketing Officer



cami.boehme@powur.com