Industry Leaders, Policymakers to Gather at Third DC-Based SPIE Photonics Industry Summit on 25 September

BELLINGHAM, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On 25 September, in Washington, DC, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, will host its third annual Photonics Industry Summit. The event will bring together leaders from the optics and photonics community, executives from related businesses, high-level US government agency representatives, and US congressional representatives. Collectively, they will be sharing their plans and expectations for optics and photonics-related programs in key areas such as: directed energy, quantum, fusion ignition, and updates on the CHIPS for America program and EDA Tech Hubs.

The featured speakers include:

US Economic Development Administration’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and External Affairs Cristina Killingsworth

US Department of Energy’s Program Director of Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy Olga Blum Spahn

NIST’s CHIPS Research and Development Program Deputy Director Eric K. Lin

NASA Astrophysics Division Director Mark Clampin

Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s Director of the Joint Directed Energy Transition Office Mark Spencer

Harvard postdoctoral researcher and US Defense Innovation Unit’s Senior Advisor for the Emerging Technology Kushal Seetharam

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Program Director for Optics and Materials Science & Technology in the NIF & Photon Science Directorate Tayyab Suratwala

Director of the Office of Small Business Programs within Department of Defense Farooq A. Mitha

SPIE CEO Kent Rochford

Prior to the summit and new to the event this year is a Congressional Reception, which will be held on Capitol Hill, at the Rayburn House Office Building, from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM on 24 September. No additional registration is required for this opportunity to network, speak directly with congressional representatives, and advocate on behalf of the photonics industry.

“I’m very excited about this year’s program,” says SPIE Director of Government Affairs Jennifer O’Bryan. “Not only have we attracted the participation of a broad range of senior government officials with significant budget authority, but for the first time, we are pairing the event with a congressional reception the night before the summit. This will be a unique opportunity to engage with your elected representatives at a location particularly convenient for them, while also taking full advantage of your trip to Washington, DC.”

The event is sponsored by AmeriCOM, Hamamatsu, Jenoptik, LaCroix Precision Optics, Leonardo, Optimax, Quartus Engineering, Sydor Optics, Teledyne, and Thorlabs.

For more information and to register for the SPIE Photonics Industry Summit, please visit our website. Registration for this even closes 13 September.

