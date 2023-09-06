Industry Leaders, Policymakers to Gather at Second DC-Based SPIE Photonics Industry Summit on 27 September

With its focus on optics and photonics as a key enabler of emerging technology, the day-long program features US government agencies speaking on federal policy and funding to an audience of leading industry and community representatives









BELLINGHAM, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On 27 September, in Washington, DC, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, will host its second Photonics Industry Summit. The one-day event will bring together leaders from the optics and photonics community, executives within related businesses, US government agency representatives, and elected officials. Collectively, they will be sharing their plans and expectations for optics and photonics-related programs in key technology areas, including focused panel discussions on the semiconductor industry, STEM workforce development, and the latest innovations in quantum.

Some of the featured speakers include:

National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Interim CHIPS Research and Development Program Director Eric Lin

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense’s Principal Director for Microelectronics Devanand Shenoy

Bureau of Industry and Security for Export Administration’s Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Borman

Quantum Economic Development Consortium Deputy Director Jonathan Felbinger

Department of Defense’s Principal Director for Directed Energy Frank Peterkin

White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s Deputy Director for the National Quantum Coordination Office Gretchen Campbell

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Optical Engineer Margaret Dominguez

Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s Department of Defense STEM Director Louie R. Lopez

Monroe Community College Professor and Executive Director of Workforce and Higher Education at AmeriCOM Alexis Vogt

The National Science Foundation’s Staff Associate for Technology Policy and Strategy Tess DeBlanc-Knowles

Department of Energy Acting Associate Director of Advanced Scientific Computing Research Ceren Susut

National Science Foundation Division Director of Undergraduate Education Rosalyn Hobson Hargraves

Congressional Representative Joseph Morelle

SPIE CEO Kent Rochford

“Building on last year’s overwhelming success, I think we have outdone ourselves with the breadth and quality of this year’s program,” notes SPIE Director of Government Affairs Jennifer O’Bryan. “If you want a jump-start on positioning your company or institution to work with the US government, you will want to be at this year’s Industry Summit.”

The event is sponsored by AmeriCOM, Edmund Optics, Google, Hamamatsu, Jenoptik, LaCroix Precision Optics, Leonardo Electronics, Optimax, Quartus Engineering, Sydor Optics, Teledyne, Thorlabs, and TOPTICA Photonics.

