Industry Leaders Otter and PDI Technologies Join Forces to Help Convenience Stores Maximize Digital, Mobile and Delivery Channels

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a move that reflects the evolution of the convenience store industry, online and delivery order management software company Otter has announced an integration with PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By integrating with PDI Open Commerce API, Otter and PDI can help customers enhance and maximize their mobile, digital and on-demand delivery channels.





The convenience store industry has seen a seismic shift in recent years as consumers increasingly demand the convenience of doorstep delivery. Otter and PDI Technologies are poised to help the industry meet this demand head-on with infrastructure that will allow convenience stores to fulfill evolving consumer demands.

“We have seen the continued growth of on-demand delivery for c-stores, and we want to help our customers take advantage of integrations with other innovative solutions like Otter as we continue connecting convenience across the ecosystem,” said Brian Jefferson, SVP, Business Development, PDI.

By combining Otter’s expertise in online, delivery and digital order management with PDI Technologies’ deep industry and technology leadership, this integration will provide a comprehensive and adaptable solution for convenience store owners to seamlessly manage and enhance their mobile, digital and delivery channels.

“We’re impressed with PDI’s vision for the convenience store industry. This alliance isn’t just about meeting the present demand; it’s about shaping the future of convenience retail to meet the changing needs of consumers,” said Brelan Boyce, Head of Business Development & Partnerships, US&C from Otter. “We’re excited to share our expertise in the online and delivery world to help PDI extend their value to their convenience store customers.”

Otter’s integration with PDI will automatically send marketplace orders to PDI, ensuring accuracy and minimizing manual work and missed orders. Customers will also have access to:

Promotion tools to help them stand out on delivery apps and grow orders

Reporting tools to standardize and consolidate data

Menu management tools to easily update listings across marketplaces and menus

Uptime tools to minimize offline events and ensure maximum orders

To learn more about the integration, currently scheduled for release in December 2023, contact Otter or PDI.

ABOUT OTTER

Otter helps businesses make more money, delight guests, and navigate the ever-changing world of food—all in one place. With 275,000+ customers in 40+ countries around the world – from single-location mom & pop’s, to major global chains – innovative businesses choose Otter to bring order (and orders) to their business. We offer solutions across Order Aggregation, Digital Dine-In, Point-of-Sale, Analytics and more. Otter partners with hundreds of leading apps, tools and services bridging the physical and digital infrastructure for food and delivery to partners including DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and more! Groups like United Pacific, Chevron, Sizzling Platter, CKE, Steak & Shake, Uno Restaurants & more are Serving smarter™ with Otter. Visit the Otter website.

ABOUT PDI TECHNOLOGIES

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By “Connecting Convenience” across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we’re simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

