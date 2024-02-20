Industry Leader Nicola Palmer Appointed to Zayo Board of Directors

Former Verizon Executive Brings Decades of Telecom Expertise and Recognized Leadership

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo Group, a leading global provider of fiber network infrastructure, announced today the appointment of Nicola Palmer to Zayo’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2024. With more than 30 years of technology and telecommunications experience, Nicola brings decades of leadership experience and a significant track record of advancing innovation and shaping corporate strategy.









“Nicola’s addition to Zayo’s Board of Directors brings another top-tier advisor with proven leadership credentials and experience, directly related to our business strategies, and core products and services,” said Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Zayo. “Looking ahead to Zayo’s future, we eagerly tap into Nicola’s extensive expertise to shape our strategy, benefiting from her decades of experience in driving innovation across the telecommunications and digital infrastructure sectors.”

Starting her career in 1990 with Bell Atlantic, a Verizon predecessor company, Palmer has held a succession of leadership roles across Bell Atlantic, Verizon and Verizon Wireless. Throughout her tenure, she has spearheaded the exploration of emerging technologies, product creation, and platform development. Notably, as CTO of Verizon Wireless, she played a pivotal role in the strategy, deployment, and operation of 4G and 5G networks. Widely recognized as a leading figure in the industry, she has been honored with awards such as Most Influential Women in Wireless and Top 10 Women in Telecom. Palmer was also celebrated as a Top 10 Influencer in Mobile DEI, recognizing her commitment to STEM education and careers, especially for women and minorities.

“Joining Zayo’s board is an honor,” said Nicola Palmer. “Zayo’s global network offers cutting edge capabilities and reliability. I’m excited to be a part of a company committed to shaping the future through next-gen connectivity and prioritizing customer satisfaction.”

Nicola earned a BS in industrial engineering from The Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

With this appointment, Zayo has 12 directors on its board of directors.

