Industry Innovators Launch BlueFlame AI to Help Alternative Investment Managers Harness the Power of Generative AI

Founders tap decades of experience in the alternatives space to help firms effectively, safely and economically deploy AI solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueFlame AI, the generative AI platform for alternative investment managers, today announced general availability of its transformative platform. Purpose-built to meet the needs of the alternatives industry, BlueFlame helps clients harness emerging AI technologies to drive maximum operational impact and generate resource and cost savings while ensuring security, privacy and compliance. As alternative investment managers consider how to effectively deploy AI solutions, BlueFlame was created to answer their burning questions and help firms apply generative AI to shortcut manual workflows, accelerate data quality improvements and better leverage their technology investments.





BlueFlame empowers clients to search their structured, unstructured and external data sources with a single natural language prompt, including CRMs, research and deal management tools, data rooms and more. The bidirectional platform enables reading from and writing to systems to supercharge enterprise search and reduce traditional data access and maintenance challenges. Its support for multi-step processes allows BlueFlame to seamlessly replicate workflows so clients can quickly analyze critical data, improve data quality and support compliance and security programs.

“Today’s alternative investment managers are swamped with data, starved for time and need a better and faster way to manage multiple daily activities,” said Raj Bakhru, CEO and Co-founder of BlueFlame AI. “BlueFlame is poised to transform the industry by bringing the power of AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to firms in a safe and compliant manner. We are meeting our clients where they work to make their AI journey as frictionless as possible, and we are building with them so they can improve productivity, significantly reduce time spent on tedious, manual tasks and maximize their existing technology investments.”

The platform includes pre-built connections to the critical data stores and applications alternative investment managers work with daily, including CRMs, research systems, market data, collaboration tools, messaging applications and file shares. It builds on top of a client’s existing Copilot functionality and Big Tech solutions to make them work for the alternatives space. Clients also have immediate access to a library of industry-specific common use cases with support for investor relations and marketing, investment research and deal diligence.

M. Brad Wilford, Partner at TJC, said: “BlueFlame AI’s platform is incredibly relevant to our technology investing efforts as we explore more generative AI solutions for our portfolio. This is also exactly the kind of workflow software I’ve been hoping someone would develop for my own needs.”

BlueFlame was built by a team of industry innovators and GRC experts who have been at the forefront of the most significant alternative investment industry changes of the last 20 years. The platform is SOC 2 Type 1 certified with security, privacy and compliance built in from the ground up. The company also offers multi-layered, white glove client service to ensure clients can optimize processes and use cases within their existing technology stack.

Based on the company’s innovative vision and the co-founders’ proven track record in the industry, BlueFlame has attracted an elite group of Strategic Advisors. These include former regulators, existing clients, investors and esteemed FinTech operators who will help the company grow while continuing its client-driven product development.

Jordan Lee, Principal at Kian Capital, said: “The AI-driven efficiency gains BlueFlame delivers through natural language and enterprise search are very exciting. I look forward to helping the company as it scales its unique offering to add even more value to the alternative investment industry.”

Learn more about the power of the BlueFlame platform in this launch video and register for our upcoming webinar series to see our AI Roadmap for Investment Professionals, Fundraising and Investor Relations.

About BlueFlame AI

BlueFlame AI helps alternative investment managers take advantage of AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to capture significant time savings and efficiency gains in a safe and compliant manner. Our software, purpose-built for the space, is supported by a team of innovators and GRC experts with decades of experience in the alternatives industry. BlueFlame works hand-in-hand with clients to solve their specific workflow challenges, make their data work for them and build for the future of generative AI. For more information visit www.blueflame.ai.

Contacts

Media:

Articulate Communications for BlueFlame AI



blueflame@articulatecomms.com

212-255-1198