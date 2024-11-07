Home Business Wire Industrial Cybersecurity Leader, Armexa, to Attend and Exhibit at the 19th Annual...
Industrial Cybersecurity Leader, Armexa, to Attend and Exhibit at the 19th Annual API Cybersecurity Conference for the Oil and Natural Gas Industry

di Business Wire

Company to Showcase Newly Launched IRIS Operations Platform

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armexa, a cybersecurity company that specializes in helping industrial companies achieve secure, safe, reliable, and compliant operations, today announced that it will exhibit at the 19th Annual API Cybersecurity Conference for the Oil and Natural Gas Industry, being held November 12 – 13, 2024 at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott in The Woodlands, Texas.


In attendance from Armexa will be Co-Founder, President and CEO, Jacob Marzloff; Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Eric Former; Vice President for Operational Technology Security John Cusimano; Operational Technology Cybersecurity Director, Dave Gunter; and Operational Technology Cybersecurity Specialist, Chuck Andrews.

At the conference, attendees are invited to visit booth #102, where Armexa will be showcasing its practical, scalable industrial cybersecurity services. They’ll be highlighting the recently launched IRIS Operations Platform. The IRIS Operations Platform offers turnkey endpoint resiliency and managed support, prioritized for the most targeted systems in OT. IRIS Core delivers backup and recovery, patch management and endpoint security for HMIs, engineering workshops, application servers and other Windows-based endpoints. It ensures continuous operations and allows for quick recovery in case of disruptions.

For 18 years, The API Cybersecurity Conference has been the only cybersecurity conference dedicated to the oil and natural gas industry and has a loyal and dedicated attendee base. The conference consistently offers a compelling conference program with a focus on safety, best practices, and innovation. In addition, the conference provides an opportunity for attendees to earn CPEs (Continuing Professional Education), maintaining their certifications and required hours. Finally, the conference provides the opportunity for networking and idea exchange, with dedicated sponsors and exhibitors sharing their latest products and services.

WHAT:

19th Annual API Cybersecurity Conference for the Oil and Natural Gas Industry

 

 

WHO:

WHERE:

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, The Woodlands, Texas

 

Booth #102

 

 

WHEN:

November 12 – 13, 2024

 

 

REGISTRATION:

https://web.cvent.com/event/045644ee-f5f6-4a41-af41-00f07be19cb5/regProcessStep1

About Armexa

Armexa, an industrial cybersecurity company, is a team of dedicated operational technology (OT) cybersecurity experts with decades of hands-on experience working in gas plants, refineries, pipelines, manufacturing facilities and offshore facilities to help those operations run safely, reliably and securely. Armexa helps organizations build and commission OT cybersecurity programs that align with industry regulations, standards, and companies’ existing IT security policies and standards. Visit Armexa.com to learn more.

Contacts

RedIron Public Relations for Armexa

kari@redironpr.com

