InductEV Announces Key Hires as Growth Accelerates

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InductEV (formerly Momentum Dynamics), an industry leader in high-power inductive charging systems for commercial electric vehicles, announced multiple key additions to its leadership team. The company continues to hire across the organization as it scales up to meet rapidly growing demand for its wireless charging products.

“I am thrilled to announce the assembly of a powerhouse team to build the leading AI powered platform in the EV market,” said Rob Raymond, InductEV board member and CEO of RCH Energy, the company’s largest shareholder. “With a new board, leadership team and advanced technologies, we are poised to revolutionize the way the world charges commercial vehicles.”

“Our new chairman and CEO, Barry Libert, who joined the board last summer, will lead an outstanding team of experienced professionals that is unique to this emerging industry and draws on multiple disciplines including EV, software, AI and energy,” said Raymond.

“At InductEV, we’re scaling up for our 10X expansion this year of which almost half is already booked. This growth is a testament to our unique business model, product offerings and proprietary technologies,” said Barry Libert, InductEV Chairman and CEO. “With our collective expertise and passion, we are driving the future of EV technology, wireless charging networks, automation and insights for energy management.”

InductEV has delivered over 1GWh of energy to customers across the U.S. and the EU through its wireless charging network – the equivalent of saving 433 metric tons of CO2.

The new team includes:

Barry Libert joined InductEV as Chairman and CEO last July. He has spent 40 years as a board member, CEO advisor, and operating partner. Libert has advised more than 300 CEOs and served on more than 30 boards. His focus is exponential growth and value creation from AI powered platforms that benefit from multiple revenue streams. Libert began his career with McKinsey & Company, was a partner at Arthur Andersen, and a managing director of John Hancock’s $2B Real Estate Equity arm. He has founded and sold several businesses as a serial entrepreneur. Barry is a graduate of Tufts University and Columbia University.

Chuck Russell joins InductEV as President and Chief Operating Officer. An EV auto industry veteran, he has more than 30 years of automotive experience, including more than a decade in EV product development and execution at both traditional OEM and startup EV companies including Karma. At General Motors, Russell held leadership positions both nationally and internationally, driving programs such as the Chevrolet Volt and Spark EV. He earned a BS in Industrial Engineering from the General Motors Institute and an MBA from Wayne State University.

Brandon Anulewicz joined InductEV as Chief Revenue Officer last fall and brings a wealth of global leadership experience in mobility and EV product development, launch execution, and commercial operations. He was Vice President of Sales at Electric Last Mile Solutions, Executive Director of Global Sales and Global Director of Program Management at Joyson Safety Systems, and Platform Manager at Lear Corporation. With degrees from Western Michigan University and Michigan State University (MBA), Anulewicz is well-equipped to propel InductEV’s revenue growth and strategic initiatives in the highly competitive EV market.

Tahnee Perry joins InductEV as Chief Marketing Officer. She brings over 20 years of experience creating high impact, global marketing, and branding across as range of high growth companies. Perry previously served as Vice President of Marketing with Deem, a business travel software business. Earlier she held senior leadership and marketing positions with Northstar Travel Group, Phocuswright, and Totalcare Industries. Perry has been a guest lecturer for marketing strategy at Stanford University and is a graduate of the University of Canberra.

John Rizzo joins InductEV as Managing Director, Strategy and Corporate Development, responsible for building the first-ever wireless charging network and corresponding energy management initiatives. He brings proven experience building and managing high growth technology businesses. He has held a wide range of R&D, leadership, marketing, as well as execution positions with some of the world’s most successful technology companies including Apple, Intel, and Oracle where he gained relevant hardware, manufacturing, and software experience. He earned a degree in electrical engineering at Stanford University.

Todd Kaiser joins InductEV as Vice President of Corporate Development. He is an accomplished business and product development executive responsible for the company’s energy management and wireless charging network efforts. Kaiser most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Deem, a business travel software company. He previously held a wide variety of leadership positions at several companies ranging from early-stage technology startups to established Fortune 1000 companies.

Patti Rensel joined InductEV last fall as Vice President of People Operations. She brings a unique balance of corporate and academic experience in people management, recruiting, and culture building and has played a major role in assembling InductEV’s world-class team. Prior to joining InductEV, Rensel held a variety of leadership and consulting positions including more than a decade as Director of Human Resources at NWL and Northrop Grumman’s Electronic Systems Group. She has been an adjunct faculty member teaching human resource management at Rowan University for over 20 years. She is a graduate of the University of Baltimore.

Adam Schabel joins InductEV as Vice President of Supply Chain. He has held leadership positions in supply chain management for both OEMs and Tier One suppliers including recently as VP of Global Supply Chain at Electric Last Mile Solutions and as a consultant at Conway MacKenzie. Schabel spent over a decade in purchasing and logistics with Tower Automotive, and previously with Crane, Ford Visteon, and Faurecia Interior Systems. He is a graduate of Michigan State and the University of Michigan.

Dave Dealy joins InductEV as strategic and corporate development advisor. He has spent the last 30 years with BNSF Railway as Chief Transportation Officer, and most recently advised rail industry leaders on the electrification of intermodal facilities. Dealy has also been active in the areas of intramodal logistics and material handling with deep relationships with many major international and national transportation companies. He holds a BA from Central Methodist University and an advanced degree from Harvard Business School.

These experienced and proven executives join an already strong senior leadership team at InductEV, recently bolstered with key promotions.

Tony Calabro joined InductEV in September 2014. He is the company’s Chief Technology Officer responsible for the company’s hardware, software, and AI product road map. Calabro brings a reputation for innovation in product development, connected vehicles, systems integration, software, and data, with a mandate to establish InductEV as the leader in wireless technologies. He was previously Principal Software Engineer at Humanistic Robotics and Embedded Software Engineer at Lockheed Martin. He earned a BSE in Computer Engineering from Case Western, and an MS in Computer Engineering from Virginia Tech.

Jason Stolnis joined InductEV in 2021. He is Vice President of Hardware Engineering. He has a background in systems engineering in aerospace. Prior to joining the InductEV team, Stolnis spent nearly two decades managing cross-functional systems design and development at Boeing Aerospace, leading fleet safety systems as Product and Safety Engineer, and later as H-47 Chinook Systems Engineering Manager. He holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Drexel University.

Brian Callahan serves as InductEV’s Chief Financial Officer, joining InductEV in 2020. He brings a depth of financial and regulatory experience in rapid-growth, technology driven companies. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of MAM Software, a provider of integrated software solutions for the automotive aftermarket industry, and Chief Financial Officer of Alteva, a cloud communications company. Callahan served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasury of NCO Group, a business outsourcing company. He began his career in a range of accounting roles with PriceWaterhouse Coopers. Callahan is a graduate of Drexel University’s Lebow College of Business.

ABOUT INDUCTEV

Founded in 2009 (as Momentum Dynamics) InductEV designs and commercializes fully automated inductive (wireless) charging systems for commercial electric vehicles, including buses, shuttles, light and heavy trucks. Our mission is to electrify and decarbonize the commercial fleets of the future using wireless technologies. The company’s systems enable unattended, hands-free charging with proprietary intelligent systems to optimize fleet energy management while building the world’s first wireless charging network in order to reduce the total cost of ownership, service and downtime.

