Indji Systems Launches Cutting-Edge Hail Detection Technology for the Solar Industry

Indji Systems, the leading provider of environmental threat monitoring and alerting solutions for the energy sector, has unveiled groundbreaking new tools that can detect damaging hail threats up to 24 hours in advance.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the solar industry experiencing a significant surge in utility-scale sites built in hail-prone areas, insurers are now requiring solar industry stakeholders to demonstrate effective mitigation strategies and protocols in place to tackle significant hail events that could result in considerable damage to solar facilities. Indji Systems’ cutting-edge hail detection technology equips solar industry players with advanced capabilities to anticipate hail events, implement effective defensive measures, and safeguard their investments for the long haul.





Indji Watch, the company’s flagship platform, revolutionizes the way solar industry stakeholders approach environmental threats by automatically detecting early threats and delivering real-time notifications through intuitive, intelligent dashboards. With updates on potential hail threats delivered up to the time of dangerous storm impacts, Indji Watch allows companies to proactively prepare for significant events, fostering collaboration and coordinated decision-making across the enterprise. By prioritizing “early awareness,” Indji Systems is empowering customers to mitigate risks and protect their valuable solar sites.

Leveraging their groundbreaking U.S. Patent 10,089,854, Indji Systems offers unparalleled precision in identifying storm paths and their proximity to solar asset footprints as threats become imminent, enabling customers to take proactive defensive measures. With the capability to issue damaging hail alerts for specific sites within an hour of impact, Indji Watch empowers solar industry stakeholders to respond rapidly to changing weather patterns and mitigate risks in real time. Indji Watch’s customizable thresholds also allow for targeted alerts that are tailored to the specific panel technology deployed at each site, enabling customers to safeguard their assets with greater precision and confidence.

“This new release further solidifies our position as the go-to solution for effective risk mitigation, and demonstrates our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers,” said Adam Hender, CEO of Indji Systems. “By investing heavily in research and development, we are able to swiftly deliver innovative and pertinent technologies to our clients, making us a leader in the market.”

About Indji Systems

Founded in 2004, Indji Systems is a trailblazing software company with offices in California and Western Australia. The company’s innovative mapping software empowers businesses to make smarter decisions and operate more effectively, delivering tangible benefits and value to its clients. For more information about Indji Systems and its products, visit https://www.indjiwatch.com, or contact the company at info.indjiwatch@Indji.net.

Contacts

Shelly Carothers



shelly.carothers@indji.net