Indium Software Recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® 2023 for Data and Analytics (D&A) Services for Mid-market Enterprises.

The digital engineering company’s D&A services were rated highly for its market adoption, diversity of clients, and value delivered.

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Indium Software, a fast-growing digital engineering company, today announced it has been recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® 2023 for Data and Analytics (D&A) Services for mid-market enterprises. The digital engineering company believes this recognition shows its commitment to innovation excellence and deep expertise in delivering D&A services to a diverse range of industries and markets.





The report assessed the market impact, vision & capability of Indium Software’s D&A services along with 29 other service providers across seven subdimensions that include the provider’s ability to deliver services successfully, market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, positioning them as a Major Contender.

Commenting on the recognition, Jagannath Bharadwaj, Chief Operating Officer at Indium Software, said, “Investing in Data and Analytics can significantly benefit mid-market enterprises globally, driving growth, efficiency, and long-term success in a competitive business market. In an era where leveraging data is a strategic advantage and Gen AI is transforming businesses, being positioned as a Major Contender is a testament to our innovation, capability, nimbleness, and the value we bring to our clients.”

“With our years of experience working with enterprises and leveraging our IP through accelerators, we are well positioned to help our customers with their AI, data analytics and data engineering transformation journey,” he added.

In addition, Srinath Nadkarni, Senior Vice President – Data and Analytics at Indium Software, stated, “We deliver unique value through our Communities of Practice internally across Data Analytics, Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, and we are investing in an exclusive CoP for Gen AI. We are also increasing investments across all our delivery accelerators – teX.ai, ibriX for Databricks, SnowSense for Snowflake, INTACT for Striim based solutions and iDAF for Data Assurance.

“We are pleased to be identified by Everest Group as a Major Contender for Data and Analytics (D&A) Services for mid-market enterprises and this recognition will further amplify our efforts in making technology work to meet mid-market enterprise’s unique data engineering and analytics needs.”

The Data and Analytics (D&A) Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 report can be found here.

About Indium Software

Indium Software is a fast-growing digital engineering company, focused on building modern solutions across Applications, Data and Gaming for its clients. With deep expertise in next-generation offerings combining data and applications, Indium offers a wide range of services including Product Engineering, Low-Code development, Data Engineering, AI/ML, Digital Assurance, Gen AI and end-to-end Gaming services.

With over 3000 associates globally, Indium has delivered successful business transformation and customer value for Fortune 500, Global 2000, as well as born-digital companies across industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Digital Native, and Technology companies in North America, India and APAC.

