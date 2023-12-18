Indium Software certified as a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® 2023 for Quality Engineering Services

The digital engineering company’s Next–Gen Quality Engineering (QE) services were assessed within PEAK Matrix® evaluation dimensions, positioned higher in scope of services, innovation and investments, and value delivered.

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Indium Software, a fast-growing digital engineering company, announces its recognition as a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® 2023 for Next-Generation Quality Engineering (QE) Services. With over two decades of deep expertise in Quality Engineering capabilities, Indium has catered to global customers across various industries, delivering enhanced end-user experiences and accelerating time-to-market solutions.





The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® 2023 for Next-Generation Quality Engineering Services evaluated Indium Software along with 34 other QE service providers on their key Intellectual Properties (IP) / solutions, domain investments, and case studies. The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge.

Commenting on the recognition, the Chief Operating Officer at Indium Software, Jagannath Bharadwaj, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized as a Major Contender in the Next-generation Quality Engineering category in The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® 2023; we are glad that the report adds further credibility to our decades of Quality Engineering expertise and validates our commitment to provide innovative and agile solutions for the transformation needs of our customers. With our strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies such as AI-based Testing, IoT, and Next-Gen testing, we are well positioned to deliver unparalleled customer value and be the preferred global partner of choice for Quality Engineering services.”

Additionally, Srikanth Manoharan– Executive Vice President, Digital Assurance at Indium Software, stated, “Our success is rooted in platforms that drive efficiency at scale, such as uphoriX – an AI-based smart automation accelerator and iDAF – an exclusive Data Assurance framework that automates Data validation across multiple layers with 100% accuracy. With our extensive Digital Assurance expertise, proven track record with 100+ digital native and enterprise customers, dedicated team of 400+ SDETs, and most importantly, our strategic investments in AI-driven quality engineering solutions, we have strengthened our position in shaping the future of quality engineering services for clients across diverse industries.”

Indium Software’s recognition in this category reaffirms its position as a reliable partner for QE services for enterprises globally. Access the Next-generation Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 report here.

About Indium Software

Indium Software is a fast-growing digital engineering company, focused on building modern solutions across applications, data, and gaming for its clients. With deep expertise in next-generation offerings combining data and applications, Indium offers a wide range of services including Product Engineering, Low-Code development, Data Engineering, AI/ML, Digital Assurance, and end-to-end Gaming services.

With about 3000 associates globally, Indium has built deep relationships with Fortune 500, Global 2000, as well as born-digital companies across industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Digital Native, and Technology companies in North America, India, and APAC.

