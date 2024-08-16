indie Semiconductor to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Automotive solutions provider, today announced that executive management will be participating at the following investor conferences and events:





Benchmark Fireside Chat Management Discussion Series



Date: Monday, August 26, 2024



Location: Virtual

Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024



Location: Waldorf Astoria, Dana Point, CA

KeyBank Non-Deal Roadshow

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024



Location: New York, NY

Benchmark TMT Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024



Location: New York Athletic Club, New York, NY

indie’s participation, attendees and schedule are subject to change.

About indie

indie is empowering the automotive revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

