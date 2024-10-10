indie Semiconductor Sets Date for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Home Business Wire indie Semiconductor Sets Date for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference...
ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an automotive solutions innovator, plans to conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and business outlook on November 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.


After the close of the market on November 7 and prior to the conference call, indie will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on indie’s website at https://investors.indiesemi.com/news.

To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international), Conference ID: 13747703.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 7, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 21, 2024, under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Access ID: 13747703.

About indie

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie is empowering the automotive revolution with next generation semiconductors, photonics and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, in-cabin user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. As a global innovator, we are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media Inquiries
media@indiesemi.com

Investor Relations
ir@indiesemi.com

