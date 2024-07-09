indie Semiconductor Sets Date for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Home Business Wire indie Semiconductor Sets Date for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference...
ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, plans to conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its second quarter 2024 results and business outlook on August 8, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.


After the close of the market on August 8 and prior to the conference call, indie will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on indie’s website at https://investors.indiesemi.com/news.

To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (800) 717-1738 (domestic) or (646) 307-1865 (international), Conference ID: 00518.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 8, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 22, 2024, under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Access ID: 1100518.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and China.

