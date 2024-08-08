indie Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Q2 2024 Revenue of $52.4 million within Outlook range with Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 50.3%

Guides Q3 2024 Revenue up 2.5% sequentially at the midpoint

Radar and Vision programs at Key Customers remain firmly on track for 2025 Revenue ramp

Continued design win success across the portfolio at Global Automotive OEM’s

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Automotive solutions provider, today announced second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Second quarter 2024 revenue was flat to the prior year period at $52.4 million with Non-GAAP gross margin of 50.3 percent. On a GAAP basis, second quarter 2024 operating loss was $36.6 million compared to $40.7 million a year ago. Non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $17.2 million, versus $16.3 million during the same period last year. Second quarter 2024 GAAP loss per share was $0.11, while Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.09.





“indie continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of challenging automotive market conditions,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “We believe we’ve successfully navigated the cyclical trough that has persisted through 2024 for the automotive market and anticipate a return to revenue growth in the second half of 2024, driven by new product ramps in vehicle camera systems, power delivery, and advanced lighting solutions as well as key global flagship car launches, featuring increased indie content. Looking further ahead, we remain committed to resuming our trajectory of outsized growth in 2025 and beyond, propelled by the start of production ramps of our large-scale radar and computer vision programs. Longer term, we look forward to introducing new generations of sensor fusion SoC’s leveraging our capabilities in radar and computer vision which will position us uniquely in the industry,” added McClymont.

Business Highlights

Secured Automatic-Emergency-Breaking (AEB) program wins across three global OEMs

Captured lighting design wins at two of North America’s largest OEMs as well as a key South Korean OEM

Achieved functional verification of the radar SoC with our lead radar customer for 2025 ramp

Validated next generation radar solution for high resolution in-cabin vital signs monitoring and vehicle dynamics sensing

Ramped production of Occupant-Monitoring-System solutions (OMS) for Hyundai-Kia and multiple Chinese OEMs

Early validation from OEMs of indie’s next generation sensor fusion SoC architecture and specifications

Reached milestone of 400 million device shipments across our global customer base

Q3 2024 Outlook

We provide guidance on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to reconcile such results and guidance to GAAP is difficult to estimate and dependent on future events outside of our control and, therefore, is not available without unreasonable efforts. Please refer to the header captioned “Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release for a further discussion of our use of non-GAAP measures.

“For the third quarter of 2024, we expect indie’s revenue to increase within the range of zero to 5 percent, or 2.5 percent at the midpoint, outpacing the projected Automotive industry performance,” said Raja Bal, indie’s acting chief financial officer and chief accounting officer. “At the same time, we expect to achieve gross margins of approximately 50 percent. Based on the production ramp plans for our Radar and Vision programs, we anticipate a return to our industry-leading growth trajectory in 2025 and beyond.”

indie’s Q2 2024 Conference Call

indie Semiconductor will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its second quarter 2024 results and business outlook today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call 1-(800) 717-1738 (domestic) or (646) 307-1865 (international), Conference ID: 00518.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 8, 2024 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 22, 2024 under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Replay Pin Number: 1100518.

About indie

indie is empowering the Automotive revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements can be identified by words such as “will likely result,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “should,” “could,” “may” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, the preliminary financial results for our second quarter 2024 included in this press release; statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, including expectations regarding our financial outlook, our belief regarding general market conditions and recovery, product ramps of our vehicle camera systems, power distribution and advanced lighting solutions as well as key global flagship vehicle launches featuring increased content, our return to revenue growth in the second half of 2024, our outsized revenue growth in 2025 propelled by the launch of larger scale radar and vision programs, and future product introductions including sensor fusion system on chips. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. The preliminary unaudited financial results for our second quarter 2024 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024 and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates and volatility in the credit and financial markets; the impacts of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of recent acquisitions made and any other acquisitions we may make, including our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and risks that the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; and political or economic instability in our target markets. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product revenue $ 49,009 $ 45,455 $ 97,587 $ 79,108 Contract revenue 3,346 6,653 7,121 13,452 Total revenue 52,355 52,108 104,708 92,560 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 30,241 32,127 60,330 56,183 Research and development 41,301 42,069 90,890 78,632 Selling, general, and administrative 17,447 18,637 39,769 35,451 Total operating expenses 88,989 92,833 190,989 170,266 Loss from operations (36,634 ) (40,725 ) (86,281 ) (77,706 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,076 1,870 2,385 4,289 Interest expense (2,134 ) (2,144 ) (4,240 ) (4,292 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrants — 25,046 — (22,286 ) Gain from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks 17,331 2,303 32,690 673 Other income (expense) (553 ) 429 (800 ) 429 Total other income (loss), net 15,720 27,504 30,035 (21,187 ) Net loss before income taxes (20,914 ) (13,221 ) (56,246 ) (98,893 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (86 ) (342 ) 1,023 3,364 Net loss (21,000 ) (13,563 ) (55,223 ) (95,529 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,840 ) (436 ) (4,884 ) (9,656 ) Net loss attributable to indie Semiconductor, Inc. $ (19,160 ) $ (13,127 ) (50,339 ) (85,873 ) Net loss attributable to common shares — basic $ (19,160 ) $ (13,127 ) $ (50,339 ) $ (85,873 ) Net loss attributable to common shares — diluted $ (19,160 ) $ (13,127 ) $ (50,339 ) $ (85,873 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shares — basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.63 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shares — diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 170,164,241 141,973,731 167,384,295 136,760,936 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 170,164,241 141,973,731 167,384,295 136,760,936

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,347 $ 151,678 Restricted cash 10,300 — Accounts receivable, net 58,074 63,602 Inventory, net 42,464 33,141 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,371 23,399 Total current assets 247,556 271,820 Property and equipment, net 33,511 26,966 Intangible assets, net 205,402 208,134 Goodwill 289,276 295,096 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,481 13,790 Other assets and deposits 7,100 3,070 Total assets $ 797,326 $ 818,876 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 26,525 $ 18,405 Accrued payroll liabilities 9,200 6,621 Contingent considerations 13,149 83,903 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,595 21,411 Intangible asset contract liability 4,089 4,429 Current debt obligations 12,586 4,106 Total current liabilities 93,144 138,875 Long-term debt, net of current portion 157,263 156,735 Intangible asset contract liability, net of current portion 11,246 — Deferred tax liabilities, non-current 12,996 13,696 Operating lease liability, non-current 11,393 10,850 Other long-term liabilities 8,651 21,695 Total liabilities $ 294,693 $ 341,851 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock $ — $ — Class A common stock 18 16 Class V common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 896,220 813,742 Accumulated deficit (411,780 ) (361,441 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,750 ) (6,170 ) indie’s stockholders’ equity 470,710 446,149 Noncontrolling interest 31,923 30,876 Total stockholders’ equity 502,633 477,025 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 797,326 $ 818,876

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP



(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliations of our preliminary GAAP to non-GAAP measures are as follows (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Computation of non-GAAP gross margin: GAAP revenue $ 52,355 $ 52,108 $ 104,708 $ 92,560 GAAP cost of goods sold 30,241 32,127 60,330 56,183 Acquisition-related expenses (109 ) (2,898 ) (219 ) (5,546 ) Amortization of intangible assets (3,727 ) (4,267 ) (7,462 ) (6,286 ) Inventory cost realignments — — (145 ) — Share-based compensation (388 ) (68 ) (488 ) (136 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 26,338 $ 27,214 $ 52,692 $ 48,345 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.3 % 52.2 % 50.3 % 52.2 %

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Computation of non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP loss from operations $ (36,634 ) $ (40,725 ) $ (86,281 ) $ (77,706 ) Acquisition-related expenses 558 7,431 1,753 12,564 Amortization of intangible assets 5,970 3,676 11,741 7,099 Inventory cost realignments — — 145 — Share-based compensation 12,900 13,292 38,284 24,918 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (17,206 ) $ (16,326 ) $ (34,358 ) $ (33,125 )

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Computation of non-GAAP net loss: Net loss $ (21,000 ) $ (13,563 ) $ (55,223 ) $ (95,529 ) Acquisition-related expenses 558 7,431 1,753 12,564 Amortization of intangible assets 5,970 3,676 11,741 7,099 Inventory cost realignments — — 145 — Share-based compensation 12,900 13,292 38,284 24,918 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrants — (25,046 ) — 22,286 Gain from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks (17,331 ) (2,303 ) (32,690 ) (673 ) Other income (expense) 553 (429 ) 800 (429 ) Non-cash interest expense 265 240 515 499 Income tax benefit (provision) 86 342 (1,023 ) (3,364 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (17,999 ) $ (16,360 ) $ (35,698 ) $ (32,629 )

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Computation of Non-GAAP EBITDA: Net loss $ (21,000 ) $ (13,563 ) $ (55,223 ) $ (95,529 ) Interest income (1,076 ) (1,870 ) (2,385 ) (4,289 ) Interest expense 2,134 2,144 4,240 4,292 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrants — (25,046 ) — 22,286 Gain from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks (17,331 ) (2,303 ) (32,690 ) (673 ) Other expenses 553 (429 ) 800 (429 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 86 342 (1,023 ) (3,364 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,393 8,055 14,700 11,478 Stock-based compensation 12,900 13,292 38,284 24,918 Inventory cost realignments — — 145 — Acquisition-related expenses 558 7,431 1,753 12,564 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ (15,783 ) $ (11,947 ) $ (31,399 ) $ (28,746 )

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024 Computation of non-GAAP share count: Weighted Average Class A common stock – Basic 170,164,241 Weighted Average Class V common stock – Basic 18,509,442 Escrow Shares 1,725,000 TeraXion Unexercised Options 692,347 Non-GAAP share count 191,091,030 Non-GAAP net loss $ (17,999 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.09 )

Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our earnings release contains some or all of the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”): (i) non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating loss, (iii) non-GAAP net loss, (iv) non-GAAP EBITDA, (v) non-GAAP share count, (vi) non-GAAP net loss and (vii) non-GAAP net loss per share. As set forth in the tables above, we derive such non-GAAP financial measures by excluding certain expenses and other items from the respective GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure. Management may use these non-GAAP financial measures to, amongst other things, evaluate operating performance and compare it against past periods or against peer companies, make operating decisions, forecast for future periods and to determine payments under compensation programs. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods and competitors more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations or improve management’s ability to forecast future periods.

We provide investors with non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share because we believe it is important for investors to be able to closely monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures give investors an additional method to evaluate historical operating performance and identify trends, an additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance and a method to facilitate certain comparisons of our operating results to those of our peer companies. We further believe these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to assess the overall financial performance of our ongoing operations by eliminating the impact of (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments, (iv) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of warrants, contingent considerations issued by indie, acquisition-related holdbacks and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts, (v) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (vi) share-based compensation, and (vii) income tax benefit (expenses). We believe that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures contributes to enhanced financial reporting transparency and provides investors with added clarity about complex financial performance measures.

We do not report a GAAP measure of gross profit or gross margin because certain costs related to contract revenues are expensed as incurred and included in research and development expenses, and not in cost of sales, as it is not practicable for us to bifurcate these expenses. We derive and reconcile non-GAAP gross profit from the most relevant GAAP financial measures by subtracting GAAP cost of sales, adjusted for acquisition-related expenses and share-based compensation, from GAAP revenue. We calculate non-GAAP operating loss by excluding from GAAP operating loss, any (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments and (iv) share-based compensation. We calculate non-GAAP net loss by excluding from GAAP net income (loss), any (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments, (iv) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of warrants, contingent considerations issued by indie, acquisition-related holdbacks and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts, (v) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (vi) share-based compensation, and (vii) income tax benefit (expenses). We calculate non-GAAP EBITDA by excluding from GAAP net income (loss), any (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) depreciation of fixed assets, (iv)inventory cost realignments, (v) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of warrants, contingent considerations issued by indie, acquisition-related holdbacks and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts, (vi) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (vii) share-based compensation, and (viii) income tax benefit (expenses).

