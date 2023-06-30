indie Semiconductor Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Outlines indie’s ESG vision and alignment to the United Nations’ SDGs

Demonstrates commitment to achieving world-class operations, governance and global community support

Highlights how indie’s differentiated product portfolio can contribute to a positive long-term environmental impact

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights indie's adherence to environmental sustainability, internal and external social commitments and the global organization's disciplined approach to corporate governance.









“indie is proud to be a good corporate citizen, operating in accordance with the provisions of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) as well as ensuring the well-being of our employees and local communities while minimizing business risk,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and CEO. “By illustrating how our technologies, operations, processes and behaviors allow us to meet these requirements, our first-ever ESG report reflects indies’ steadfast commitment to achieving world-class environmental, social and governance performance on our way to creating an Autotech powerhouse.”

The report can be found on indie’s website at www.indiesemi.com/investors.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, England, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea and China.

