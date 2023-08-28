indie Semiconductor Extends Radar Leadership with World’s First 240 GHz Silicon Transceiver

Offers Unprecedented Sensing Resolution and System Performance

Fully Integrated Solution Encompasses All Transmitter, Receiver and Antenna Functionality in a Single Chip

Enables Highest Precision Use Cases within Autotech and Industrial Applications

Sampling Lead Partners now with Production Ramp Slated for 2H 2024

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has launched the world’s first commercial fully integrated 240 GHz radar front-end (RFE) silicon transceiver. This device builds upon the success of indie’s previously released 120 GHz solution, expanding the Company’s portfolio of short-range, high precision and high resolution terahertz frequency radar solutions.





As a complement to the well deployed use of 76 GHz to 81 GHz radar for long range automotive sensing, recent safety initiatives such as European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) are driving the use of 120 GHz terahertz frequency radar for in-cabin driver and occupant monitoring due to its higher resolution. The higher frequency-enabled superior precision of 240 GHz radar is being leveraged for new and rapidly emerging vehicle dynamics and monitoring applications, including assessment and control of air spring-based suspension settings, real time road surface quality and hazard assessment to dynamically adapt ride quality, and even fine grade monitoring of gas tank levels.

In addition to the growing automotive market opportunity, the resolution and bandwidth benefits of 240 GHz radar are also applicable to industrial sensing applications including material thickness measurement and analysis, end of line product quality, tank level monitoring (now accelerated through recent EU regulation), surface inspection and security scanners. indie’s 240 GHz solution can readily address these industrial terahertz frequency applications, which Mordor Intelligence estimates will be a $1.8 billion electronics opportunity by 2028.

“The launch of our 240 GHz transceiver solution marks a significant leap forward in radar technology,” Dr. Peter Gulden, SVP of indie Semiconductor’s Radar Systems and Software. “We are proud to offer a solution that not only enhances safety within vehicle cabins but also revolutionizes industrial monitoring applications. Our latest high frequency radar is a game-changer in resolution, integration and system cost.”

The TRA240091 is a cascadable radar front-end with an operating bandwidth of up to 45 GHz at 240 GHz. These unique features enable extremely high-resolution which is ideal for applications within the license free 244 – 246 GHz ISM band and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.siliconradar.com.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, England, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea and China.

