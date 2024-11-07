indie Semiconductor Exceeds Third Quarter 2024 Growth Expectations, Guides Accelerating Fourth Quarter

- Delivers Q3 2024 Revenue of $54.0M, up 3.1% Sequentially, with Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 50.4%
- Guides Q4 2024 Revenue up more than 7% Sequentially at the Mid-point of $58.0M
- Expands Strategic Backlog to $7.1B, up from $6.3B last year, driven by strong ADAS design-win momentum
ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an automotive solutions innovator, today announced third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Third quarter 2024 revenue increased 3.1% sequentially to $54.0 million, above the mid-point of the outlook with Non-GAAP gross margin up sequentially to 50.4 percent. On a GAAP basis, third quarter 2024 operating loss was $49.9 million compared to $136.2 million a year ago. Non-GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.8 million, versus $13.0 million during the same period last year. Third quarter 2024 GAAP loss per share was $0.28, while Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.09.
“indie exceeded consensus revenue forecasts in Q3, despite the persisting near-term challenges impacting the automotive industry,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Crucially, the market for indie’s innovative portfolio remains strong, driven by the long-term catalysts of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), in-cabin user experience and electrification, consistent with the 12% year-over-year increase in our strategic backlog to $7.1 billion. Our continued design-win momentum has been broad across our extensive product portfolio, particularly in vision and radar, which now comprise over 72% of our strategic backlog. Delivering class-leading solutions and support to our global OEM and Tier 1 customer base ensures that indie remains well-positioned to capture significant value in the rapidly growing automotive semiconductor market opportunity.”
Business Highlights
- Expanded strategic backlog to $7.1 billion, driven by new ADAS program wins
- Flagship ADAS programs in customer homologation, are on track for 2025 volume shipments
- Secured design-win for LiDAR optical engine and photonics module program
- Captured design-win for Vision processor in Avatr12 EV, a leading Chinese OEM
- Extended ambient lighting design-wins in China, across Xiaomi, Avatr, BYD & Li Auto models
- Secured multiple wins for a large North American EV maker with high-performance custom networking solutions
Q4 2024 Outlook
We provide guidance on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to reconcile such results and guidance to GAAP is difficult to estimate and dependent on future events outside of our control and, therefore, is not available without unreasonable efforts. Please refer to the header captioned “Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release for a further discussion of our use of non-GAAP measures.
“For the fourth quarter of 2024, we expect indie’s revenue to increase by more than 7 percent sequentially at the mid-point, once again outpacing the industry,” said Raja Bal, indie’s chief financial officer. “Based upon the continuing strong design-win activity for indie’s new radar and vision products, we anticipate a return to our industry-leading growth trajectory in 2025 and beyond.”
indie’s Q3 2024 Conference Call
About indie
Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie is empowering the automotive revolution with next generation semiconductors, photonics and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, in-cabin user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. As a global innovator, we are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide.
Safe Harbor Statement
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements can be identified by words such as “will likely result,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “should,” “could,” “may” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, including expectations regarding our strategic backlog and design win momentum, conditions of the automotive industry and our belief regarding the market for our product portfolio, expectations regarding our guidance for top line growth and our belief that we are on track to return to industry-leading growth trajectory in 2025 and beyond. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024 and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates and volatility in the credit and financial markets; the impacts of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of recent acquisitions made and any other acquisitions we may make, including our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and risks that the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; and political or economic instability in our target markets. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.
Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
In addition, our strategic backlog estimate included herein represents the revenue we expect to recognize from product orders within the next ten years. The estimate of our strategic backlog requires substantial judgment and is based on a number of assumptions, including management’s current assessment of customer and third-party contracts that exist as of the date the estimate is made, as well as revenues from expected contract renewals and/or expected design wins, to the extent that we believe that recognition of the related revenue will be realizable within the next ten years. Although we believe the assumptions underlying our strategic backlog estimate are reasonable, they are not guarantees and we can give no assurance that we will be able to recognize the revenues reflected in the strategic backlog estimate. A number of factors could result in actual revenues being less than the amounts reflected in strategic backlog. Our customers or third-party partners may attempt to renegotiate or terminate their contracts for a number of reasons, including mergers, changes in their financial condition, changes to their products or development cycles unrelated to our technology, or general changes in economic conditions within their industries or geographic locations, we may experience delays in the development or delivery of products or services specified in customer contracts, or we may be unable to win competitive bid selection processes or achieve additional design wins on the timeline currently anticipated or at all. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that contracts, renewals or expected design wins included in strategic backlog will actually generate the specified revenues. Additionally, because strategic backlog estimates are operating metrics, the estimates are not required to be subject to the same level of internal review or controls as a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures.
|
INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenue
|
|
51,285
|
|
|
|
53,363
|
|
|
|
148,872
|
|
|
|
132,471
|
|
Contract revenue
|
|
2,680
|
|
|
|
7,113
|
|
|
|
9,801
|
|
|
|
20,565
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
53,965
|
|
|
|
60,476
|
|
|
|
158,673
|
|
|
|
153,036
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
32,730
|
|
|
|
35,187
|
|
|
|
93,060
|
|
|
|
91,370
|
|
Research and development
|
|
45,968
|
|
|
|
41,594
|
|
|
|
136,858
|
|
|
|
120,226
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
20,848
|
|
|
|
19,841
|
|
|
|
60,617
|
|
|
|
55,292
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
4,322
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,322
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
103,868
|
|
|
|
96,622
|
|
|
|
294,857
|
|
|
|
266,888
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(49,903
|
)
|
|
|
(36,146
|
)
|
|
|
(136,184
|
)
|
|
|
(113,852
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
994
|
|
|
|
1,858
|
|
|
|
3,379
|
|
|
|
6,147
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(2,180
|
)
|
|
|
(2,242
|
)
|
|
|
(6,420
|
)
|
|
|
(6,534
|
)
|
Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrants
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
15,660
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,626
|
)
|
Gain (loss) from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks
|
|
(4,523
|
)
|
|
|
3,535
|
|
|
|
28,167
|
|
|
|
4,208
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
702
|
|
|
|
(692
|
)
|
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
|
(263
|
)
|
Total other income (loss), net
|
|
(5,007
|
)
|
|
|
18,119
|
|
|
|
25,028
|
|
|
|
(3,068
|
)
|
Net loss before income taxes
|
|
(54,910
|
)
|
|
|
(18,027
|
)
|
|
|
(111,156
|
)
|
|
|
(116,920
|
)
|
Income tax benefit (provision)
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
(650
|
)
|
|
|
1,338
|
|
|
|
2,714
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(54,595
|
)
|
|
|
(18,677
|
)
|
|
|
(109,818
|
)
|
|
|
(114,206
|
)
|
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
(4,913
|
)
|
|
|
(1,580
|
)
|
|
|
(9,797
|
)
|
|
|
(11,236
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to indie Semiconductor, Inc.
|
|
(49,682
|
)
|
|
|
(17,097
|
)
|
|
|
(100,021
|
)
|
|
|
(102,970
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to common shares — basic
|
|
(49,682
|
)
|
|
|
(17,097
|
)
|
|
|
(100,021
|
)
|
|
|
(102,970
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to common shares — diluted
|
|
(49,682
|
)
|
|
|
(17,097
|
)
|
|
|
(100,021
|
)
|
|
|
(102,970
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to common shares — basic
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.58
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.73
|
)
|
Net loss per share attributable to common shares — diluted
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.58
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.73
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic
|
|
179,491,349
|
|
|
|
146,962,717
|
|
|
|
171,449,437
|
|
|
|
140,198,899
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted
|
|
179,491,349
|
|
|
|
146,962,717
|
|
|
|
171,449,437
|
|
|
|
140,198,899
|
|
INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
96,897
|
|
|
$
|
151,678
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
10,300
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
56,163
|
|
|
|
63,602
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
52,157
|
|
|
|
33,141
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
25,300
|
|
|
|
23,399
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
240,817
|
|
|
|
271,820
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
34,677
|
|
|
|
26,966
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
222,659
|
|
|
|
208,134
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
275,417
|
|
|
|
295,096
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
16,902
|
|
|
|
13,790
|
|
Other assets and deposits
|
|
6,989
|
|
|
|
3,070
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
797,461
|
|
|
$
|
818,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
26,021
|
|
|
$
|
18,405
|
|
Accrued payroll liabilities
|
|
7,656
|
|
|
|
6,621
|
|
Contingent considerations
|
|
21,548
|
|
|
|
83,903
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
20,700
|
|
|
|
21,411
|
|
Intangible asset contract liability
|
|
5,875
|
|
|
|
4,429
|
|
Current debt obligations
|
|
19,081
|
|
|
|
4,106
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
100,881
|
|
|
|
138,875
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
157,537
|
|
|
|
156,735
|
|
Intangible asset contract liability, net of current portion
|
|
13,688
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, non-current
|
|
17,052
|
|
|
|
13,696
|
|
Operating lease liability, non-current
|
|
15,541
|
|
|
|
10,850
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
3,959
|
|
|
|
21,695
|
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
308,658
|
|
|
$
|
341,851
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Class V common stock
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
928,552
|
|
|
|
813,742
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(461,462
|
)
|
|
|
(361,441
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(8,546
|
)
|
|
|
(6,170
|
)
|
indie’s stockholders’ equity
|
|
458,564
|
|
|
|
446,149
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
30,239
|
|
|
|
30,876
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
488,803
|
|
|
|
477,025
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
797,461
|
|
|
$
|
818,876
|
INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP
(Unaudited)
GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The reconciliations of our preliminary GAAP to non-GAAP measures are as follows (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Computation of non-GAAP gross margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP revenue
|
$
|
53,965
|
|
|
$
|
60,476
|
|
|
$
|
158,673
|
|
|
$
|
153,036
|
|
GAAP cost of goods sold
|
|
32,730
|
|
|
|
35,187
|
|
|
|
93,060
|
|
|
|
91,370
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
(475
|
)
|
|
|
(438
|
)
|
|
|
(694
|
)
|
|
|
(5,984
|
)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
(5,129
|
)
|
|
|
(4,643
|
)
|
|
|
(12,591
|
)
|
|
|
(10,929
|
)
|
Inventory cost realignments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,365
|
)
|
|
|
(145
|
)
|
|
|
(1,365
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
(360
|
)
|
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
|
(848
|
)
|
|
|
(249
|
)
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
27,199
|
|
|
$
|
31,848
|
|
|
$
|
79,891
|
|
|
$
|
80,193
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
50.4
|
%
|
|
|
52.7
|
%
|
|
|
50.3
|
%
|
|
|
52.4
|
%
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Computation of non-GAAP operating loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP loss from operations
|
$
|
(49,903
|
)
|
|
$
|
(36,146
|
)
|
|
$
|
(136,184
|
)
|
|
$
|
(113,852
|
)
|
Acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses
|
|
2,195
|
|
|
|
(1,685
|
)
|
|
|
3,948
|
|
|
|
10,879
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
8,118
|
|
|
|
10,633
|
|
|
|
19,859
|
|
|
|
17,732
|
|
Inventory cost realignments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
18,455
|
|
|
|
12,793
|
|
|
|
56,739
|
|
|
|
37,711
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
4,322
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,322
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(16,813
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,040
|
)
|
|
$
|
(51,171
|
)
|
|
$
|
(46,165
|
)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Computation of non-GAAP net loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (54,595)
|
|
$ (18,677)
|
|
$ (109,818)
|
|
$ (114,206)
|
Acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses
|
2,195
|
|
(1,685)
|
|
3,948
|
|
10,879
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
8,118
|
|
10,633
|
|
19,859
|
|
17,732
|
Inventory cost realignments
|
—
|
|
1,365
|
|
145
|
|
1,365
|
Share-based compensation
|
18,455
|
|
12,793
|
|
56,739
|
|
37,711
|
Restructuring costs
|
4,322
|
|
—
|
|
4,322
|
|
—
|
(Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrants
|
—
|
|
(15,660)
|
|
—
|
|
6,626
|
(Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks
|
4,523
|
|
(3,535)
|
|
(28,167)
|
|
(4,208)
|
Other income (expense)
|
(702)
|
|
692
|
|
98
|
|
263
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
260
|
|
222
|
|
775
|
|
721
|
Income tax benefit (provision)
|
(315)
|
|
650
|
|
(1,338)
|
|
(2,714)
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$ (17,739)
|
|
$ (13,202)
|
|
$ (53,437)
|
|
$ (45,831)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Computation of Non-GAAP EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(54,595
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,677
|
)
|
|
$
|
(109,818
|
)
|
|
$
|
(114,206
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
(994
|
)
|
|
|
(1,858
|
)
|
|
|
(3,379
|
)
|
|
|
(6,147
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
2,180
|
|
|
|
2,242
|
|
|
|
6,420
|
|
|
|
6,534
|
|
(Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrants
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(15,660
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,626
|
|
(Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks
|
|
4,523
|
|
|
|
(3,535
|
)
|
|
|
(28,167
|
)
|
|
|
(4,208
|
)
|
Other (income) expenses
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
263
|
|
Income tax benefit (provision)
|
|
(315
|
)
|
|
|
650
|
|
|
|
(1,338
|
)
|
|
|
(2,714
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
10,117
|
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
|
24,816
|
|
|
|
11,478
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
18,455
|
|
|
|
12,793
|
|
|
|
56,739
|
|
|
|
37,711
|
|
Inventory cost realignments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
Acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses
|
|
2,195
|
|
|
|
(1,685
|
)
|
|
|
3,948
|
|
|
|
10,879
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
4,322
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,322
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP EBITDA
|
$
|
(14,814
|
)
|
|
$
|
(22,716
|
)
|
|
$
|
(46,214
|
)
|
|
$
|
(52,419
|
)
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
|
Computation of non-GAAP share count:
|
|
Weighted Average Class A common stock – Basic
|
|
179,491,349
|
|
Weighted Average Class V common stock – Basic
|
|
18,044,328
|
|
Escrow Shares
|
|
1,725,000
|
|
TeraXion Unexercised Options
|
|
631,942
|
|
Non-GAAP share count
|
|
199,892,619
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(17,739
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our earnings release contains some or all of the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”): (i) non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating loss, (iii) non-GAAP net loss, (iv) non-GAAP EBITDA, (v) non-GAAP share count, (vi) non-GAAP net loss and (vii) non-GAAP net loss per share. As set forth in the tables above, we derive such non-GAAP financial measures by excluding certain expenses and other items from the respective GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure. Management may use these non-GAAP financial measures to, amongst other things, evaluate operating performance and compare it against past periods or against peer companies, make operating decisions, forecast for future periods and to determine payments under compensation programs. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods and competitors more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations or improve management’s ability to forecast future periods.
We provide investors with non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share because we believe it is important for investors to be able to closely monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures give investors an additional method to evaluate historical operating performance and identify trends, an additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance and a method to facilitate certain comparisons of our operating results to those of our peer companies. We further believe these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to assess the overall financial performance of our ongoing operations by eliminating the impact of (i) acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses (including acquisition-related or other non-recurring professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments, (iv) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of warrants, contingent considerations issued by indie, acquisition-related holdbacks and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts, (v) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (vi) share-based compensation, and (vii) income tax benefit (expenses). We believe that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures contributes to enhanced financial reporting transparency and provides investors with added clarity about complex financial performance measures.
We do not report a GAAP measure of gross profit or gross margin because certain costs related to contract revenues are expensed as incurred and included in research and development expenses, and not in cost of sales, as it is not practicable for us to bifurcate these expenses. We derive and reconcile non-GAAP gross profit from the most relevant GAAP financial measures by subtracting GAAP cost of sales, adjusted for acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses and share-based compensation, from GAAP revenue. We calculate non-GAAP operating loss by excluding from GAAP operating loss, any (i) acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses (including acquisition-related or other non-recurring professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments and (iv) share-based compensation. We calculate non-GAAP net loss by excluding from GAAP net income (loss), any (i) acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses (including acquisition-related or non-recurring professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments, (iv) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of warrants, contingent considerations issued by indie, acquisition-related holdbacks and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts, (v) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (vi) share-based compensation, and (vii) income tax benefit (expenses).
