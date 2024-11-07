indie Semiconductor Exceeds Third Quarter 2024 Growth Expectations, Guides Accelerating Fourth Quarter

Delivers Q3 2024 Revenue of $54.0M, up 3.1% Sequentially, with Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 50.4%

Guides Q4 2024 Revenue up more than 7% Sequentially at the Mid-point of $58.0M

Expands Strategic Backlog to $7.1B, up from $6.3B last year, driven by strong ADAS design-win momentum

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an automotive solutions innovator, today announced third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Third quarter 2024 revenue increased 3.1% sequentially to $54.0 million, above the mid-point of the outlook with Non-GAAP gross margin up sequentially to 50.4 percent. On a GAAP basis, third quarter 2024 operating loss was $49.9 million compared to $136.2 million a year ago. Non-GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.8 million, versus $13.0 million during the same period last year. Third quarter 2024 GAAP loss per share was $0.28, while Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.09.





“indie exceeded consensus revenue forecasts in Q3, despite the persisting near-term challenges impacting the automotive industry,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Crucially, the market for indie’s innovative portfolio remains strong, driven by the long-term catalysts of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), in-cabin user experience and electrification, consistent with the 12% year-over-year increase in our strategic backlog to $7.1 billion. Our continued design-win momentum has been broad across our extensive product portfolio, particularly in vision and radar, which now comprise over 72% of our strategic backlog. Delivering class-leading solutions and support to our global OEM and Tier 1 customer base ensures that indie remains well-positioned to capture significant value in the rapidly growing automotive semiconductor market opportunity.”

Business Highlights

Expanded strategic backlog to $7.1 billion, driven by new ADAS program wins

Flagship ADAS programs in customer homologation, are on track for 2025 volume shipments

Secured design-win for LiDAR optical engine and photonics module program

Captured design-win for Vision processor in Avatr12 EV, a leading Chinese OEM

Extended ambient lighting design-wins in China, across Xiaomi, Avatr, BYD & Li Auto models

Secured multiple wins for a large North American EV maker with high-performance custom networking solutions

Q4 2024 Outlook

We provide guidance on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to reconcile such results and guidance to GAAP is difficult to estimate and dependent on future events outside of our control and, therefore, is not available without unreasonable efforts. Please refer to the header captioned “Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release for a further discussion of our use of non-GAAP measures.

“For the fourth quarter of 2024, we expect indie’s revenue to increase by more than 7 percent sequentially at the mid-point, once again outpacing the industry,” said Raja Bal, indie’s chief financial officer. “Based upon the continuing strong design-win activity for indie’s new radar and vision products, we anticipate a return to our industry-leading growth trajectory in 2025 and beyond.”

indie’s Q3 2024 Conference Call

indie Semiconductor will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and business outlook today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call 1-(877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international), Conference ID: 13747703.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 7, 2024 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 21, 2024 under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Replay Pin Number: 13747703.

About indie

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie is empowering the automotive revolution with next generation semiconductors, photonics and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, in-cabin user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. As a global innovator, we are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements can be identified by words such as “will likely result,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “should,” “could,” “may” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, including expectations regarding our strategic backlog and design win momentum, conditions of the automotive industry and our belief regarding the market for our product portfolio, expectations regarding our guidance for top line growth and our belief that we are on track to return to industry-leading growth trajectory in 2025 and beyond. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024 and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates and volatility in the credit and financial markets; the impacts of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of recent acquisitions made and any other acquisitions we may make, including our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and risks that the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; and political or economic instability in our target markets. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

In addition, our strategic backlog estimate included herein represents the revenue we expect to recognize from product orders within the next ten years. The estimate of our strategic backlog requires substantial judgment and is based on a number of assumptions, including management’s current assessment of customer and third-party contracts that exist as of the date the estimate is made, as well as revenues from expected contract renewals and/or expected design wins, to the extent that we believe that recognition of the related revenue will be realizable within the next ten years. Although we believe the assumptions underlying our strategic backlog estimate are reasonable, they are not guarantees and we can give no assurance that we will be able to recognize the revenues reflected in the strategic backlog estimate. A number of factors could result in actual revenues being less than the amounts reflected in strategic backlog. Our customers or third-party partners may attempt to renegotiate or terminate their contracts for a number of reasons, including mergers, changes in their financial condition, changes to their products or development cycles unrelated to our technology, or general changes in economic conditions within their industries or geographic locations, we may experience delays in the development or delivery of products or services specified in customer contracts, or we may be unable to win competitive bid selection processes or achieve additional design wins on the timeline currently anticipated or at all. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that contracts, renewals or expected design wins included in strategic backlog will actually generate the specified revenues. Additionally, because strategic backlog estimates are operating metrics, the estimates are not required to be subject to the same level of internal review or controls as a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures.

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product revenue 51,285 53,363 148,872 132,471 Contract revenue 2,680 7,113 9,801 20,565 Total revenue 53,965 60,476 158,673 153,036 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 32,730 35,187 93,060 91,370 Research and development 45,968 41,594 136,858 120,226 Selling, general, and administrative 20,848 19,841 60,617 55,292 Restructuring costs 4,322 — 4,322 — Total operating expenses 103,868 96,622 294,857 266,888 Loss from operations (49,903 ) (36,146 ) (136,184 ) (113,852 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 994 1,858 3,379 6,147 Interest expense (2,180 ) (2,242 ) (6,420 ) (6,534 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrants — 15,660 — (6,626 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks (4,523 ) 3,535 28,167 4,208 Other income (expense) 702 (692 ) (98 ) (263 ) Total other income (loss), net (5,007 ) 18,119 25,028 (3,068 ) Net loss before income taxes (54,910 ) (18,027 ) (111,156 ) (116,920 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 315 (650 ) 1,338 2,714 Net loss (54,595 ) (18,677 ) (109,818 ) (114,206 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (4,913 ) (1,580 ) (9,797 ) (11,236 ) Net loss attributable to indie Semiconductor, Inc. (49,682 ) (17,097 ) (100,021 ) (102,970 ) Net loss attributable to common shares — basic (49,682 ) (17,097 ) (100,021 ) (102,970 ) Net loss attributable to common shares — diluted (49,682 ) (17,097 ) (100,021 ) (102,970 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shares — basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.73 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shares — diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 179,491,349 146,962,717 171,449,437 140,198,899 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 179,491,349 146,962,717 171,449,437 140,198,899

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,897 $ 151,678 Restricted cash 10,300 — Accounts receivable, net 56,163 63,602 Inventory, net 52,157 33,141 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,300 23,399 Total current assets 240,817 271,820 Property and equipment, net 34,677 26,966 Intangible assets, net 222,659 208,134 Goodwill 275,417 295,096 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,902 13,790 Other assets and deposits 6,989 3,070 Total assets $ 797,461 $ 818,876 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 26,021 $ 18,405 Accrued payroll liabilities 7,656 6,621 Contingent considerations 21,548 83,903 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,700 21,411 Intangible asset contract liability 5,875 4,429 Current debt obligations 19,081 4,106 Total current liabilities 100,881 138,875 Long-term debt, net of current portion 157,537 156,735 Intangible asset contract liability, net of current portion 13,688 — Deferred tax liabilities, non-current 17,052 13,696 Operating lease liability, non-current 15,541 10,850 Other long-term liabilities 3,959 21,695 Total liabilities $ 308,658 $ 341,851 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock $ — $ — Class A common stock 18 16 Class V common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 928,552 813,742 Accumulated deficit (461,462 ) (361,441 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,546 ) (6,170 ) indie’s stockholders’ equity 458,564 446,149 Noncontrolling interest 30,239 30,876 Total stockholders’ equity 488,803 477,025 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 797,461 $ 818,876

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP



(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliations of our preliminary GAAP to non-GAAP measures are as follows (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Computation of non-GAAP gross margin: GAAP revenue $ 53,965 $ 60,476 $ 158,673 $ 153,036 GAAP cost of goods sold 32,730 35,187 93,060 91,370 Acquisition-related expenses (475 ) (438 ) (694 ) (5,984 ) Amortization of intangible assets (5,129 ) (4,643 ) (12,591 ) (10,929 ) Inventory cost realignments — (1,365 ) (145 ) (1,365 ) Share-based compensation (360 ) (113 ) (848 ) (249 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 27,199 $ 31,848 $ 79,891 $ 80,193 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.4 % 52.7 % 50.3 % 52.4 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Computation of non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP loss from operations $ (49,903 ) $ (36,146 ) $ (136,184 ) $ (113,852 ) Acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses 2,195 (1,685 ) 3,948 10,879 Amortization of intangible assets 8,118 10,633 19,859 17,732 Inventory cost realignments — 1,365 145 1,365 Share-based compensation 18,455 12,793 56,739 37,711 Restructuring costs 4,322 — 4,322 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (16,813 ) $ (13,040 ) $ (51,171 ) $ (46,165 )

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Computation of non-GAAP net loss: Net loss $ (54,595) $ (18,677) $ (109,818) $ (114,206) Acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses 2,195 (1,685) 3,948 10,879 Amortization of intangible assets 8,118 10,633 19,859 17,732 Inventory cost realignments — 1,365 145 1,365 Share-based compensation 18,455 12,793 56,739 37,711 Restructuring costs 4,322 — 4,322 — (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrants — (15,660) — 6,626 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks 4,523 (3,535) (28,167) (4,208) Other income (expense) (702) 692 98 263 Non-cash interest expense 260 222 775 721 Income tax benefit (provision) (315) 650 (1,338) (2,714) Non-GAAP net loss $ (17,739) $ (13,202) $ (53,437) $ (45,831)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Computation of Non-GAAP EBITDA: Net loss $ (54,595 ) $ (18,677 ) $ (109,818 ) $ (114,206 ) Interest income (994 ) (1,858 ) (3,379 ) (6,147 ) Interest expense 2,180 2,242 6,420 6,534 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrants — (15,660 ) — 6,626 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks 4,523 (3,535 ) (28,167 ) (4,208 ) Other (income) expenses (702 ) 692 98 263 Income tax benefit (provision) (315 ) 650 (1,338 ) (2,714 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,117 957 24,816 11,478 Stock-based compensation 18,455 12,793 56,739 37,711 Inventory cost realignments — 1,365 145 1,365 Acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses 2,195 (1,685 ) 3,948 10,879 Restructuring costs 4,322 — 4,322 — Non-GAAP EBITDA $ (14,814 ) $ (22,716 ) $ (46,214 ) $ (52,419 )

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Computation of non-GAAP share count: Weighted Average Class A common stock – Basic 179,491,349 Weighted Average Class V common stock – Basic 18,044,328 Escrow Shares 1,725,000 TeraXion Unexercised Options 631,942 Non-GAAP share count 199,892,619 Non-GAAP net loss $ (17,739 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.09 )

Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our earnings release contains some or all of the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”): (i) non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating loss, (iii) non-GAAP net loss, (iv) non-GAAP EBITDA, (v) non-GAAP share count, (vi) non-GAAP net loss and (vii) non-GAAP net loss per share. As set forth in the tables above, we derive such non-GAAP financial measures by excluding certain expenses and other items from the respective GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure. Management may use these non-GAAP financial measures to, amongst other things, evaluate operating performance and compare it against past periods or against peer companies, make operating decisions, forecast for future periods and to determine payments under compensation programs. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods and competitors more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations or improve management’s ability to forecast future periods.

We provide investors with non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share because we believe it is important for investors to be able to closely monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures give investors an additional method to evaluate historical operating performance and identify trends, an additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance and a method to facilitate certain comparisons of our operating results to those of our peer companies. We further believe these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to assess the overall financial performance of our ongoing operations by eliminating the impact of (i) acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses (including acquisition-related or other non-recurring professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments, (iv) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of warrants, contingent considerations issued by indie, acquisition-related holdbacks and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts, (v) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (vi) share-based compensation, and (vii) income tax benefit (expenses). We believe that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures contributes to enhanced financial reporting transparency and provides investors with added clarity about complex financial performance measures.

We do not report a GAAP measure of gross profit or gross margin because certain costs related to contract revenues are expensed as incurred and included in research and development expenses, and not in cost of sales, as it is not practicable for us to bifurcate these expenses. We derive and reconcile non-GAAP gross profit from the most relevant GAAP financial measures by subtracting GAAP cost of sales, adjusted for acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses and share-based compensation, from GAAP revenue. We calculate non-GAAP operating loss by excluding from GAAP operating loss, any (i) acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses (including acquisition-related or other non-recurring professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments and (iv) share-based compensation. We calculate non-GAAP net loss by excluding from GAAP net income (loss), any (i) acquisition-related and other non-recurring professional expenses (including acquisition-related or non-recurring professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments, (iv) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of warrants, contingent considerations issued by indie, acquisition-related holdbacks and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts, (v) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (vi) share-based compensation, and (vii) income tax benefit (expenses).

