indie Semiconductor Exceeds Q3 2023 Growth Expectations

Delivers Q3 Revenue of $60.5M, up 101% YoY and 16% Sequentially

Expands Non-GAAP Gross Margin 226 Basis Points YoY to 52.7%

Guides Q4 2023 Revenue to $70M-$75M and non-GAAP EBITDA Breakeven

Reiterates Plan to More than Double Revenue in 2023

Raises Strategic Backlog to $6.3B, up from $4.3B last year and $2.6B in 2021

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced Q3 results for the period ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter revenue was up 101 percent from the same period a year ago and 16 percent sequentially to a record $60.5 million, slightly better than the Company’s guidance and consensus estimates. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 226 basis points year-over-year to 52.7 percent. On a GAAP basis, third quarter 2023 operating loss was $36.1 million compared to $25.9 million a year ago and $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $13.0 million, a further narrowing versus $15.8 million during the same period last year and $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting higher revenue, improving gross margin and operating expense leverage.





“indie posted solid third quarter results against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, once again well above market growth rates, driven by increasing demand for indie’s highly differentiated Autotech solutions,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Based on our ADAS, User Experience and Electrification design win traction, I’m pleased to report our strategic backlog has further increased to $6.3 billion, up from $4.3 billion last year and $2.6 billion in 2021. In fact, our commercial success has made indie the fastest-growing semiconductor company in the world, among 224 peers, over the past two years based on a recent assessment by Morgan Stanley. At the same time and perhaps more importantly, indie is the only semiconductor company from the 2021 IPO class that is expected to achieve non-GAAP EBITDA breakeven in the current quarter. With our world class design team, extensive product portfolio and leadership customer base including virtually every single OEM and tier one, backed by a highly scalable supply chain and augmented by successful bolt-on acquisitions, indie has never been better positioned to capitalize on the $48 billion Autotech market opportunity.”

Business Highlights

Secured ADAS Computer Vision program win at a leading North American automotive OEM

Ramped Advanced Lighting solutions for enhanced in-cabin applications

Captured Qi2.0 Wireless Charging designs at a US carmaker

Introduced breakthrough fully integrated 240 GHz radar front-end (RFE) silicon receiver

Entered a development contract with a leading aerial mobility OEM leveraging Surya TM FMCW LiDAR solution

FMCW solution Acquired Exalos for Super Luminescent LEDs enabling in-cabin head-up displays plus semiconductor optical amplifiers for LiDAR applications

Launched and completed warrant exchange program to minimize future equity dilution

Q4 2023 Outlook

We provide guidance on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to reconcile such results and guidance to GAAP is difficult to estimate and dependent on future events outside of our control and, therefore, is not available without unreasonable efforts. Please refer to the attached Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this press release for a further discussion of our use of non-GAAP measures.

“Given the strength of our order visibility and new product pipeline, we plan to continue to far outpace our addressable markets over the long run,” said Thomas Schiller, indie’s chief financial officer and executive vice president of strategy. “For the fourth quarter of this year, we expect accelerating revenue growth to the $70-$75 million range with sustained non-GAAP gross margin expansion on a year-over-year basis and operating expense leverage. Accordingly, we intend to reach non-GAAP EBITDA breakeven in the current period, representing a key milestone toward realizing our target model of 60 percent gross and 30 percent operating margins.”

indie’s Q3 2023 Conference Call

indie Semiconductor will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its third quarter 2023 results and business outlook today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international).

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 9, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 23, 2023 under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Replay Pin Number: 13742118.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, England, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements can be identified by words such as “will likely result,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “should,” “could,” “may” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, including expectations regarding our strategic backlog and our serviceable market opportunity, expectations regarding our guidance for top line growth, non-GAAP financial metrics such as gross margin, operating margin, operating income (loss) and our belief that we are on track to reach non-GAAP EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter 2023, and our ability to gain design win momentum across ADAS, vehicle electrification and user experience applications and capitalize on these growing trends and the resulting $48 billion Autotech market opportunity. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023 and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates and volatility in the credit and financial markets; the impacts of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of recent acquisitions made and any other acquisitions we may make, including our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and risks that the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; and political or economic instability in our target markets. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

In addition, our strategic backlog estimate included herein represents the revenue we expect to recognize from product orders within the next ten years. The estimate of our strategic backlog requires substantial judgment and is based on a number of assumptions, including management’s current assessment of customer and third-party contracts that exist as of the date the estimate is made, as well as revenues from expected contract renewals and/or expected design wins, to the extent that we believe that recognition of the related revenue will be realizable within the next ten years. Although we believe the assumptions underlying our strategic backlog estimate are reasonable, they are not guarantees and we can give no assurance that we will be able to recognize the revenues reflected in the strategic backlog estimate. A number of factors could result in actual revenues being less than the amounts reflected in strategic backlog. Our customers or third-party partners may attempt to renegotiate or terminate their contracts for a number of reasons, including mergers, changes in their financial condition, or general changes in economic conditions within their industries or geographic locations, we may experience delays in the development or delivery of products or services specified in customer contracts, or we may be unable to win competitive bid selection processes or achieve additional design wins on the timeline currently anticipated or at all. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that contracts, renewals or expected design wins included in strategic backlog will actually generate the specified revenues. Additionally, because strategic backlog estimates are operating metrics, the estimates are not required to be subject to the same level of internal review or controls as a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures.

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product revenue $ 53,363 $ 24,425 $ 132,471 $ 62,963 Contract revenue 7,113 5,591 20,565 14,807 Total revenue 60,476 30,016 153,036 77,770 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 35,187 14,970 91,370 44,340 Research and development 41,594 30,229 120,226 88,195 Selling, general, and administrative 19,841 10,676 55,292 35,403 Total operating expenses 96,622 55,875 266,888 167,938 Loss from operations (36,146 ) (25,859 ) (113,852 ) (90,168 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,858 612 6,147 820 Interest expense (2,242 ) (166 ) (6,534 ) (491 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrants 15,660 (19,059 ) (6,626 ) 48,595 Gain (loss) from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks 3,535 (121 ) 4,208 3,546 Other income (expense) (692 ) 24 (263 ) 3 Total other income (expense), net 18,119 (18,710 ) (3,068 ) 52,473 Net loss before income taxes (18,027 ) (44,569 ) (116,920 ) (37,695 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (650 ) (863 ) 2,714 665 Net loss (18,677 ) (45,432 ) (114,206 ) (37,030 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,580 ) (7,825 ) (11,236 ) (6,022 ) Net loss attributable to indie Semiconductor, Inc. $ (17,097 ) $ (37,607 ) $ (102,970 ) $ (31,008 ) Net loss attributable to common shares — basic $ (17,097 ) $ (37,607 ) $ (102,970 ) $ (31,008 ) Net loss attributable to common shares — diluted $ (17,097 ) $ (37,607 ) $ (102,970 ) $ (31,008 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shares — basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.27 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shares — diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 146,962,717 120,507,152 140,198,899 116,272,459 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 146,962,717 120,507,152 140,198,899 116,272,459

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,648 $ 321,629 Restricted cash — 250 Accounts receivable, net 43,476 26,441 Inventory, net 39,505 13,256 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,304 12,290 Total current assets 269,933 373,866 Property and equipment, net 25,913 15,829 Intangible assets, net 196,424 63,117 Goodwill 309,525 136,463 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,135 12,055 Other assets and deposits 3,594 2,021 Total assets $ 819,524 $ 603,351 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 19,617 $ 14,186 Accrued payroll liabilities 13,057 11,541 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 104,857 13,159 Intangible asset contract liability 6,517 9,377 Current debt obligations 4,910 15,700 Total current liabilities 148,958 63,963 Long-term debt, net of current portion 156,472 155,699 Warrant liability 52,024 45,398 Intangible asset contract liability, net of current portion — 4,177 Deferred tax liabilities, non-current 15,711 7,823 Operating lease liability, non-current 10,867 10,115 Other long-term liabilities 22,650 1,844 Total liabilities $ 406,682 $ 289,019 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock $ — $ — Class A common stock 15 13 Class V common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 780,627 568,564 Accumulated deficit (346,786 ) (243,816 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,343 ) (11,951 ) indie’s stockholders’ equity 413,515 312,812 Noncontrolling interest (673 ) 1,520 Total stockholders’ equity 412,842 314,332 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 819,524 $ 603,351

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP



(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliations of our preliminary GAAP to non-GAAP measures are as follows (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Computation of non-GAAP gross margin: GAAP revenue $ 60,476 $ 30,016 $ 153,036 $ 77,770 GAAP cost of goods sold 35,187 14,970 91,370 44,340 Acquisition-related expenses (881 ) (118 ) (5,984 ) (860 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4,200 ) 103 (10,929 ) (3,697 ) Inventory cost realignments (1,365 ) — (1,365 ) — Share-based compensation (113 ) (68 ) (249 ) (81 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 31,848 $ 15,129 $ 80,193 $ 38,068 Non-GAAP gross margin 52.7 % 50.4 % 52.4 % 48.9 %

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Computation of non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP loss from operations $ (36,146 ) $ (25,859 ) $ (113,852 ) $ (90,168 ) Acquisition-related expenses 1,957 1,439 10,879 4,354 Amortization of intangible assets 6,991 (1,058 ) 17,732 5,700 Inventory cost realignments 1,365 — 1,365 — Share-based compensation 12,793 9,663 37,711 30,845 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (13,040 ) $ (15,815 ) $ (46,165 ) $ (49,269 )

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Computation of non-GAAP net loss: Net loss $ (18,677 ) $ (45,432 ) $ (114,206 ) $ (37,030 ) Acquisition-related expenses 1,957 1,439 10,879 4,354 Amortization of intangible assets 6,991 (1,058 ) 17,732 5,700 Inventory cost realignments 1,365 — 1,365 — Share-based compensation 12,793 9,663 37,711 30,845 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrants (15,660 ) 19,059 6,626 (48,595 ) (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent considerations and acquisition-related holdbacks (3,535 ) 121 (4,208 ) (3,546 ) Other expense 692 — 263 — Non-cash interest expense 222 75 721 226 Income taxes (benefits) expense 650 863 (2,714 ) (665 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (13,202 ) $ (15,270 ) $ (45,831 ) $ (48,711 )

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Computation of non-GAAP share count: Weighted Average Class A common stock – Basic 146,962,717 Weighted Average Class V common stock – Basic 18,994,332 Escrow Shares 1,725,000 TeraXion Unexercised Options 927,176 Non-GAAP share count 168,609,225 Non-GAAP net loss $ (13,202 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.08 )

Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our earnings release contains some or all of the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”): (i) non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating loss, (iii) non-GAAP net loss, (iv) non-GAAP EBITDA, (v) non-GAAP share count and (v) non-GAAP net loss per share. As set forth in the tables above, we derive such non-GAAP financial measures by excluding certain expenses and other items from the respective GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure. Management may use these non-GAAP financial measures to, amongst other things, evaluate operating performance and compare it against past periods or against peer companies, make operating decisions, forecast for future periods and to determine payments under compensation programs. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods and competitors more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations or improve management’s ability to forecast future periods.

We provide investors with non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share because we believe it is important for investors to be able to closely monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures give investors an additional method to evaluate historical operating performance and identify trends, an additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance and a method to facilitate certain comparisons of our operating results to those of our peer companies. We further believe these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to assess the overall financial performance of our ongoing operations by eliminating the impact of (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments, (iv) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of warrants, contingent considerations issued by indie, acquisition-related holdbacks and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts, (v) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (vi) share-based compensation, and (vii) income tax benefit (expenses). We believe that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures contributes to enhanced financial reporting transparency and provides investors with added clarity about complex financial performance measures.

We do not report a GAAP measure of gross profit or gross margin because certain costs related to contract revenues are expensed as incurred and included in research and development expenses, and not in cost of sales, as it is not practicable for us to bifurcate these expenses. We derive and reconcile non-GAAP gross profit from the most relevant GAAP financial measures by subtracting GAAP cost of sales, adjusted for acquisition-related expenses and share-based compensation, from GAAP revenue. We calculate non-GAAP operating loss by excluding from GAAP operating loss, any (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments and (iv) share-based compensation. We calculate non-GAAP net loss by excluding from GAAP net income (loss), any (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, (iii) inventory cost realignments, (iv) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of warrants, contingent considerations issued by indie, acquisition-related holdbacks and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts, (v) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (vi) share-based compensation, and (vii) income tax benefit (expenses).

