Indicio Launches Proven Sandbox on Google Cloud

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GoogleCloud—Indicio, the market leader in delivering enterprise-class verifiable data solutions, today announced the availability of Indicio Proven™ Sandbox on Google Cloud. Indicio Proven™ Sandbox is a fast, simple way for teams to dive in and explore verifiable credential technology for seamless, trusted data sharing and verification using Indicio’s award-winning Proven ecosystem.

Proven Sandbox comes with everything needed to devise, build, and test out use cases, to develop integration-free ecosystems for sharing and verifying data, and to understand the power of open-source and open-standard decentralized identity technology. Organizations are able to deploy Indicio Proven Sandbox directly from Google Cloud Marketplace and quickly start building from within their Google Cloud resources; adoption of Indicio Proven™ Sandbox will count toward any existing enterprise-committed spend agreements with Google.

“To be competitive in today’s market, businesses need efficient, innovative ways to create and manage accurate, actionable data, develop seamless processes, and prepare for a much more flexible and frictionless digital future,” said Heather Dahl, CEO, Indicio. “That’s why we created a sandbox version of our Proven ecosystem. It’s a complete package for getting started with verifiable credentials, making it simple to develop, test, and demonstrate use cases. We wanted to give IT teams the opportunity to see how they can build verifiable credentials into existing technology investments and devise seamless processes and solutions instead of ripping and replacing — and do all this quickly from Google Cloud Marketplace.”

Google Cloud customers using Proven Sandbox can also avail of significantly discounted access to Indicio’s team of field-leading experts for assistance across all stages of use-case development, from architecture design to demonstration support. Google customers also get discounted access to the Indicio Academy workshops and training modules, where they can acquire the technical knowledge they need to make the most out of open-source decentralized identity technology.

Indicio Proven™ Sandbox joins Indicio NoDe, a quick-start solution for setting up and operating a node on any Hyperledger Indy network, on Google Cloud Marketplace, and it deepens Indicio’s commitment to bringing open-source, Web 3, decentralized solutions to the hybrid cloud, making it easier for customers and partners to purchase and consume open source decentralized identity and Trusted Digital Ecosystem solutions.

Go to Indicio to learn more about Indicio Proven Sandbox for Google Cloud Marketplace, Indicio NoDe, or other Indicio products.

Indicio is the market leader in developing enterprise-class verifiable data solutions that optimize your existing systems ensuring digital privacy, efficiency, and trust. Through its flagship product range, Indicio Proven™, companies now have an easy way to integrate, implement, and scale decentralized identity and verifiable credential solutions, manage data privacy, and avail of enhanced, Zero-Trust enabling security. Specializing in applications for financial, healthcare, and travel markets, Indicio enables its global customers to create and use immediately actionable, verifiable data and implement Web 2.0 and Web3 digital transformation. Go to https://indicio.tech to learn more.

