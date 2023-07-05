Indiana Gateway Alternative School to Offer Flexible High School Education At Home

New Alternative Public High School Program Will Set Students on Path to Education Success





CLARKSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #AlternativeSchool–Enrollment is now open for the 2023-2024 school year at Indiana Gateway Alternative School (INGAS), a new full-time, tuition-free online public high school program dedicated to helping students who face hardships get back on track, earn their diplomas, and reach their full potential.

INGAS will provide students with a standards-aligned curriculum facilitated by Indiana-certified teachers, from the safety of their homes or anywhere with an internet connection. And with the school’s unique approach, students benefit from a full suite of credit recovery courses that allow for a customized course path and progress to an accredited high school diploma—at the rate that is best for them.

“Indiana Gateway Alternative School does whatever it takes to help our students get to the finish line of a high school diploma,” said Dwight Ashley, Executive Director of INGAS. “The INGAS team works intensively with each student to help them overcome ‘at risk’ hurdles to not only recover credits but also help them find a pathway of their choice to enroll, employ or enlist,” added Ashley.

High school students can balance a complete academic schedule with extracurricular pursuits, internships, and career-focused electives that will help set them up for success after graduation. The curriculum at INGAS is also focused on credit recovery for challenged students in a positive, supportive environment.

INGAS Students are equipped with the skills they need to improve academically, receiving the highest quality instruction from certified, state-backed educators who focus on the individualized needs of each student. Through a partnership with Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA), career and college prep programs enable students to combine traditional academics with industry-relevant, career-focused courses, giving them a head-start on career and college goals.

The curriculum at INGAS is provided by K12, an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students across the country. K12, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN), has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Enrollment at Indiana Gateway Alternative School is now open. For more information, visit ingas.k12.com.

About Indiana Gateway Alternative School

Indiana Gateway Alternative School (INGAS) is a full-time online learning program for students statewide in grades 9-12. INGAS is tuition-free to Indiana-based students and gives families the choice to access the Career and College Prep curriculum provided by K12, which offers learners of all ages an effective way to learn and build their skills for the future.

For more information about INGAS, visit ingas.k12.com.

Contacts

Ken Schwartz: kschwartz@k12.com