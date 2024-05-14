Independent Study Confirms eMOD Platform Improves Safety and Financial Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eMOD Safety Inc., a construction safety software platform for contractors, today announced the findings of a three-year study that shows how eMOD significantly improves the safety and financial outcomes on construction job sites. The study measured the safety performance of an ENR Top 400 commercial general contractor handling more than $600 million in annual construction using a full-scale deployment of the eMOD safety application. eMOD is a software platform that facilitates the efficient field deployment of industry-recognized safety best practices interconnected by workflows and logic libraries, all enabled with end-to-end transparency, allowing performance measurement analytics and reporting to verify compliance and drive accountability.





Independent third-party risk manager Arthur J Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm, measured safety, insurance, and administrative performance indicators for three years post-eMOD deployment. These results were compared to the five-year period before eMOD when safety practices relied on a mix of paper and disjointed technology platforms.

“The contractor already had a better than industry average safety record, but when they put the eMOD platform in the hands of their workers and field supervisors, there was a profound shift to proactive vs. reactive behaviors and measurements,” said Mathew Kalafatis, Gallagher executive. “There were noted improvements in each of the first two years, and after recognizing the three-year results, it was clearly an accelerating and sustainable trend.”

The report states that OSHA performance indicators such as Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) and Days Away, Restricted or Transferred (DART) decreased by 45.3% and 50.9%, respectively. Insurance measures also showed improvement, with Experience Modification Rate (EMR) dropping by 24.5% and workers’ compensation insurance premiums decreasing by 46.3%. Efficiency in safety administration was also boosted post-eMOD adoption.

Rob Lynch, the subject contractor’s President & CEO, stated, “The safety efforts of our field supervisors distinctly shifted from process completion, compliance and enforcement to higher value pre-planning and preparation. Through their daily engagement with eMOD, our workers have become increasingly accountable for their safety performance and that of those around them.”

“Safety can’t be imposed from an office; those doing the work are the ones at risk,” Kaitlin Frank, eMOD’s Co-Founder & CEO, noted. “That’s why we developed eMOD – to put user-friendly technology in the hands of tradespeople, empowering them to integrate safety into their daily tasks. This not only fosters a safer work environment but also provides management with the tools needed for accountability, trend identification, and ongoing improvement. These results affirm our approach and align with current safety research and my firsthand experience as a Superintendent.”

eMOD Safety Inc. enables the efficient and rigorous deployment of industry-recognized safety best practices.

Workers benefit from comprehensive training, hazard awareness, and pre-execution safety planning. Field Supervisors and Managers gain real-time access to key performance indicators (KPIs), fostering accountability, ensuring compliance, and enhancing project efficiency. Executives leverage robust analytics to drive enterprise-wide performance improvements, ultimately bolstering corporate profitability by reducing insurance costs and loss claims.

Recipient of the prestigious Constructech Product of the Year award and named One of 2023 Top Construction Technology Firms by Construction Executive, eMOD has garnered acclaim at industry-leading events such as ENR FutureTech, Procore Groundbreak, and TAUC IGI Start-Up Battle. eMOD proudly partners with nationally recognized industry organizations, safety advocates, risk management professionals, and technology providers to drive meaningful change in construction safety.

