Independent Cloud Computing Leader Vultr Expands Global Footprint by Launching a New Data Center Location in Tel Aviv to Service the Growing Tech Ecosystem in the Country

Vultr also opens up a new location in Manchester, England, expanding its global footprint to over 30 locations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, today announced the latest expansion of its global footprint in Tel Aviv, Israel, to provide democratized access to cloud infrastructure to the growing technology ecosystem in the country. With the addition of Tel Aviv and its new location in Manchester, England, Vultr is continuing its cadence of global expansion by moving closer to eclipsing the data center availability offered by the big three hyperscaler cloud providers.

The Tel Aviv data center location puts Vultr on the map in Israel, where AWS and Azure have yet to establish availability zones. Vultr offers a full-stack infrastructure in both Tel Aviv and Manchester, including cloud and GPU compute, Kubernetes clusters, managed databases, storage-as-a-service, and more. Establishing access to infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) in Israel is the latest advance in Vultr’s quest to provide full-stack infrastructure services in geographic regions underserved by the hyperscale cloud providers and democratize access to affordable cloud services for all organizations.

Vultr’s availability in Tel Aviv now means that organizations with operations in Israel can access cloud compute infrastructure and services domestically to work locally and collaborate globally while maintaining data compliance and minimizing costly data transfer fees. The same applies to Vultr’s Manchester data center location, which complements Vultr’s presence in London and fortifies Vultr’s already-solid position in the U.K. and beyond.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, BBT.live uses Vultr for compute instances with its secured network connectivity solution, BeBroadband, enabling service providers to offer uncomplicated connectivity to their startup and enterprise customers around the world.

“Vultr’s adaptable model and exceptional engagement allow us to set up our Points of Presence (PoPs) on demand and deliver our services within a matter of hours rather than weeks to expand our business to new geographies rapidly,” said Erez Zelikovitz, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product Officer at BBT.live. “We are delighted that Vultr is available at a Tel Aviv data center, close to our headquarters, which complements our already extensive list of locations across North America, Europe, and Asia where BeBroadband-Cloud PoPs are hosted.”

“By bringing affordable, enterprise-grade cloud services to organizations around the world, Vultr is leveling the playing field for businesses striving to introduce breakthrough innovation in startup nations like Israel,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company, Constant. “Vultr is breaking the big three hyperscalers’ stranglehold on customers in need of cloud infrastructure, who must endure the lock-in and exorbitant pricing associated with these inflexible cloud behemoths in exchange for IaaS access that isn’t customized to each organization’s unique profile of needs.”

Technology, digital, and cyber security startups, alongside established enterprises in the country, now need high-performance cloud resources. Vultr is stepping into the market to provide access to flexible cloud resources – spanning from bare metal options to GPU compute available on demand. Vultr ensures that access to these valuable resources isn’t limited to just the tech giants. Businesses looking to power generative AI solutions like ChatGPT or run other compute-intensive applications can now leverage the flexibility and cost-saving advantages Vultr brings to an ever-growing number of data center locations.

