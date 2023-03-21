Independent Cloud Computing Leader Vultr Announces Availability of NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU and Partnerships with Domino Data Lab and Anaconda to Accelerate Data Science at Scale

Global leader in cloud infrastructure now offers new supercomputing platform with industry-leading partners to help data scientists accelerate AI and machine learning initiatives

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amid the rapidly growing demand for GPUs to power development, deployment, and scaling of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, today announced availability of the NVIDIA HGX H100, NVIDIA’s ground-breaking new architecture for accelerated computing. Vultr also announced today a three-way strategic alliance with leading data science and machine learning operations platforms Anaconda Inc. and Domino Data Lab to simplify and accelerate the work of data scientists and machine learning operations (MLOps) engineers.

The NVIDIA HGX H100 joins Vultr’s other cloud-based NVIDIA GPU offerings, including the A100, A40, and A16, rounding out Vultr’s extensive infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) support for accelerated computing workloads. From generative AI, deep learning, HPC, video rendering and graphics-intensive applications, to virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) applications and more, Vultr’s robust GPU lineup extends its full range of affordable cloud computing solutions that make Vultr the ideal cloud infrastructure provider for AI and machine learning intensive businesses.

“The expansion of our NVIDIA GPU portfolio combined with our partnerships with Domino and Anaconda demonstrate our commitment to supporting innovation in AI and machine learning,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company Constant. “We have aligned with the best providers of solutions for data scientists and MLOps to enable easy and affordable access to the highest performance accelerated computing infrastructure.”

The seamless integration of the products and services from Vultr, Domino, and Anaconda delivers a platform engineering approach to MLOps to accelerate data science and reduce time-to-value. Within 60 seconds data scientists can spin up a complete and secure Anaconda development environment on the Domino MLOps platform, running on Vultr infrastructure, to immediately begin developing and testing new machine learning models. This unique alliance eliminates the complexity of configuring infrastructure and IDEs, so data science and MLOps teams can focus on innovation instead of operations.

“The most innovative data scientists can solve the world’s greatest challenges when they have easier access to the tools they know and love, and better collaboration – resulting in faster model iterations and deployment,” said Thomas Robinson, COO of Domino Data Lab. “By teaming up with Anaconda and Vultr, we’re paving the way to breakthrough innovation with end-to-end support for AI/ML lifecycles that accelerates time-to-value for data science teams.”

“Together, Domino and Vultr make near-instantaneous access to our IDE available on demand from anywhere serious data science needs to happen,” said Anaconda SVP Worldwide Revenue, Al Gashi . “Customers can confidently access the open-source tools their team needs to drive innovation forward and scale their machine learning projects. Through this partnership, data science teams can focus on what they do best — moving the world forward with AI-based innovation.”

“Vultr’s introduction of the NVIDIA HGX H100 on its platform is unleashing the power of next-generation accelerated computing for customers,” said Dave Salvator, director of accelerated computing products at NVIDIA. “AI and machine learning developers can easily access the NVIDIA HGX H100 through Vultr, along with the broad NVIDIA AI platform, to supercharge their AI solutions.”

Vultr’s mission is to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. From the largest supercomputing clusters to virtual machines with fractional GPUs, Vultr makes access to the industry’s best GPUs affordable by freeing users from the expensive overprovisioning embedded in the offerings of the Big Tech clouds. Customers can access Cloud GPUs by the hour or month just as needed, or on a long-term reserved capacity basis.

Vultr now offers the most powerful accelerated computing resources for unprecedented performance. NVIDIA GPUs are also integrated with Vultr’s broad array of virtualized cloud compute and bare metal offerings, as well as Kubernetes, managed databases, block and object storage, and more. This seamless product and services array makes Vultr the preferred all-in-one provider for businesses of all sizes with critical AI and machine learning initiatives.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant’s flagship product, Vultr, is the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Constant has become one of the largest cloud computing platforms in the world, without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

About Anaconda

With more than 30 million downloaders, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern machine learning. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, champion its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow’s innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade tools are the leading solution for securing and managing commercial uses of Python, and enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and building a smarter, better world.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100. Domino helps businesses become model-driven by accelerating the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. With Domino, enterprises worldwide can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, and build better cars, and much more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Coatue Management, Great Hill Partners, Highland Capital, NVIDIA, Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.dominodatalab.com.

