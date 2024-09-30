Indeed, Hillman Grad, and 271 Films Announce Rising Voices Season 5: Creating Opportunities for Underrepresented Filmmakers

Leading jobs and hiring platform continues to invest in amplifying diverse voices in Hollywood

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEI—Indeed, the world’s #1 job site1, announces the launch of Rising Voices Season 5 and is now accepting applications. Created in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, and actor, Lena Waithe, her company, Hillman Grad, and 271 Films, this groundbreaking initiative champions diverse Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) filmmakers in the U.S. by providing a platform to tell compelling stories that explore the future of work.





“Rising Voices has shown that when we amplify diverse storytellers, we don’t just shift the narrative—we redefine it. These films are proof of the creativity and tenacity of creators who refuse to be sidelined,” said Lena Waithe, Founder, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. “We’re excited to partner with Indeed for another season to keep breaking barriers and bringing bold stories to the forefront.”

Building on the success of the previous seasons, Rising Voices Season 5 will further empower emerging filmmakers by providing them with the resources, mentorship, and platform they need to tell their stories. This season reaffirms Indeed’s ongoing commitment to fostering inclusivity and innovation in Hollywood and beyond, reflecting the company’s belief that while talent is universal, opportunities are not.

“At Indeed, our mission is to help people get jobs. For the past four years, Rising Voices has clearly demonstrated our belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not,” said Indeed CEO Chris Hyams. “We are thrilled to continue this journey with Hillman Grad and 271 Films, and create opportunity for even more rising talent to shape the story of the future of work.”

As in past seasons, ten selected filmmakers will receive a production budget of up to $100,000 each from Indeed, along with access to mentoring from Lena Waithe and executives from Hillman Grad Productions and 271 Films.

“Rising Voices challenges Hollywood’s opportunity landscape, with its unique approach being key to its success. Since its launch, the program’s innovative structure has empowered fellows, leading to flourishing careers and advancing equity in the film and TV industry,” explained Constanza and Doménica Castro, co-founders of 271 Films. “As Latina producers, we hold pride in leading this initiative with Hillman Grad and Indeed, and are proud and impressed by the fellows’ remarkable work.”

The Castros produce and oversee the Rising Voices films for 271 Films, while Justin Riley, Senior Vice President of Operations and Business Development, and Travis Ing, Director of Development, oversee the program for Hillman Grad.

The chosen filmmakers will create original short films that explore the theme Future of Work, which will debut at the Tribeca Festival in New York City. In addition, filmmakers will be compensated $5,000 for writing an original script and $5,000 for directing.

“By investing in diverse talent, we want to become the catalyst for change to create a more inclusive and equitable entertainment industry,” affirmed Indeed Chief People & Sustainability Officer, LaFawn Davis. “We remain committed to providing a platform for underrepresented voices, and we can’t wait to see the stories they’ll share.”

Since its launch in 2021, Rising Voices has boosted the careers of numerous filmmakers and funded the production of 40 short films, and created over 2,500 jobs in the process

“The Indeed Rising Voices program was a transformative experience for us. It opened doors we never thought possible and directly led to being hired as writers to adapt a Sci-Fi novel for TV with a prominent production company,” said Rising Voices Season 3 participants and writer/director Miguel Angel Caballero and writer/actor Luis Antonio Aldana who created the short film, The Ballad of Tita and the Machines. “The short film remains a driving force, opening new doors and shaping the trajectory of our careers.” Since graduating from the program, Caballero and Aldana’s film won an Imagen Award for Best Short Film in 2023.

Filmmakers interested in participating should visit the Rising Voices website and submit their screenplays no later than October 27, 2024.

