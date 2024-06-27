Home Business Wire Incredible 3 wins in Misano but a 'stoppie' celebration lands Toprak Razgatlioglu...
Incredible 3 wins in Misano but a ‘stoppie’ celebration lands Toprak Razgatlioglu with a fine

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The World Superbike round in Misano was almost perfect for ROKiT BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, who won all three races, demonstrating superiority and dominance to take the lead in the championship.

However, there was a minor setback: a €500 fine from the race directors imposed on the Turkish rider as a result of his celebration when crossing the finish line in the second race by performing a stoppie.

Toprak said “It’s no problem, everyone had a good time, and I’ll pay the fine and next time, I’ll wait until I cross the finish line!”

The maneuver began just before the finish line and was therefore still considered part of the race, even though Razgatlioglu was no longer in direct competition with rivals.

Commenting, the Chairman of ROKiT said “Stoppies are a trademark celebration for Toprak when he wins and the fans love to see it. It’s great to see him enjoying his racing and doing so well.”

