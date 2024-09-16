Income Lab Launches Innovative Annuity Features to Enhance Retirement Planning

These interactive annuity tools help clients thoroughly evaluate and understand how annuities work, empowering them to make more informed decisions.

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IncomeLab–Income Laboratory, Inc. (Income Lab), maker of award-winning retirement income planning software, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge annuity modeling, comparison, and stress testing capabilities. Advisors can now incorporate annuities into retirement income plans and give clients a comprehensive view of how lifetime income can affect their financial lives. This new offering is designed to provide financial advisors with advanced tools to clearly illustrate how annuities work, to compare annuity options, and to evaluate how annuities affect how much clients can spend in retirement and the security of that spending.





“Our new annuity features are a game-changer for the industry. Providing this kind of comprehensive, data-driven approach to integrating annuities into a retirement plan is something no other tech firm is doing today. We believe this will help retirees achieve greater financial security and peace of mind,” said Johnny Poulsen, CEO of Income Lab.

The new annuity features integrate seamlessly with Income Lab’s existing suite of retirement planning tools, offering advisors the ability to:

Customize Plans: Create personalized retirement income scenarios that incorporate annuity income alongside other sources of retirement income, such as Social Security and investment portfolios, to see if an annuity is right for the client.

Mitigate Risk: Assess the impact of annuities on overall retirement risk by stress testing how an annuity would impact a plan during some of the worst times in history.

Compare Annuity Options: Evaluate different annuity options head-to-head to see which performs better in which environments.

Optimize Income Planning: Help clients identify what type of annuity may (or may not) fit their retirement goals and risk tolerance.

Built for Innovation and Simplicity

The annuity features, powered by Income Lab’s advanced analytics, offer an intuitive, user-friendly experience. Financial professionals and clients alike can now cut through confusing jargon and complex product designs to see how annuities affect the core questions in retirement: what is my retirement paycheck, and how volatile could that paycheck be? This kind of clarity can help clients feel confident in their decisions about their retirement income strategy.

“Understanding how an annuity might affect a retirement plan can be challenging for both advisors and clients. The new annuity features from Income Lab help simplify this process by offering clear insights into how different choices, like including or excluding annuities, could shape retirement outcomes, helping clients make informed decisions,” said Derek Tharp, Ph.D., CFP®, CLU® – President & Founder of Conscious Capital.

Join the launch webinar: Discover Income Lab’s New Annuity Features for Comprehensive Retirement Planning on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 10 am CT. Click here to register. For more information about the new annuity features or to explore Income Lab’s full suite of retirement planning solutions, visit IncomeLab.io.

About Income Lab

Income Lab provides financial advisors with cutting-edge software for ongoing retirement income management and client engagement. Advisors use Income Lab to give clients targeted, customized advice about how much they can spend, when and how to adjust spending for evolving economic and market conditions, and how to optimize distribution plans for tax efficiency. Income Lab software was named “Best in Show” at the 2022 & 2023 XYPN Advisor Tech Expos, was the “Highest-Rated Retirement Distribution Planning Tool” in the 2023 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey, and was named a “Stand-Out in Retirement Distribution Planning” and rated highest in satisfaction and value by the “Kitces.com Report: The Technology that Independent Financial Advisors Actually Use (And Like).”

