Included Health Offers Maine Residents Free Mental Health Services Amid Tragedy

LewistonStrong Code on Doctor On Demand by Included Health (DOD) App Available for Mental Health Support Across State of Maine

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Included Health, a national virtual care and navigation company, announced today that the company is offering free virtual mental health support service to all Maine residents in response to the ongoing tragedy resulting from yesterday’s active shooter incident in Lewiston, Maine. The San Francisco-based company’s East Coast offices have been located in Lewiston since 2016.





“Upon learning of the devastating events in Maine, our priority was to ensure the safety of our Lewiston-based colleagues, who support care delivery, navigation, and advocacy services for our members nationwide,” said Owen Tripp, Co-founder and CEO of Included Health. “While we are thankful that no employees have been physically injured, as this tragedy unfolds, we are compelled to support the community in the most impactful way we can, by offering mental health services to those in and across the state of Maine. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victims and to the community as a whole.”

Virtual therapy and psychiatry services can be accessed by downloading the Doctor On Demand by Included Health (DOD) App from an Apple or Android phone, or registering on the DOD website. People in Maine can use the code LEWISTONSTRONG to gain a mental health service at no charge. Support is currently offered through 11/25/23.

In addition to the services provided by Included Health, individuals who are experiencing mental health-related distress can call 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for free, confidential, 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors. Locally-based specialists can provide therapeutic support and assessment in the moment along with connections to community-based resources, such as one of Maine’s regional mobile crisis teams. This resource is available for individuals who are reaching out for themselves or if they are concerned about someone who may need crisis support.

About Included Health

Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company. We combine people and technology to guide and deliver care differently. Working with employers and health plans nationwide, we provide millions of people with a healthcare experience that is more personalized, accessible, equitable, affordable, and cohesive. With us, it’s all included; care and support online, around the corner, and in the home for everyday and urgent needs including primary, specialty, and behavioral healthcare. Our model is designed to treat people better. Learn more at includedhealth.com.

Contacts

Holly Spring



415-209-5855



press@includedhealth.com