InClin Celebrates 25th Anniversary

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InClin, Inc., a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) with offices in San Mateo, CA and Sydney Australia, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary.

Incorporated in 1998, co-founders Arnold Wong and Taylor Kilfoil launched InClin with a mission to conduct trials with a sponsor focus, providing a collaborative approach to each trial it runs. Since then, InClin has established itself as a trusted partner for biotech, pharmaceutical and device companies who are seeking high quality clinical trial services, both regionally and globally.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary,” said Brian Horger, InClin’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of InClin’s ability to continue to provide customized solutions for each study. We believe that solid partnerships are the foundation of our success, and we are confident the next 25 years will be a time of continued growth and innovation for the company.”

About InClin

InClin is a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Sydney, Australia. We are a single source provider of an integrated full suite of clinical development services from Phase 1 to Phase 4, including project management, clinical monitoring, site and contract management, vendor management, data management, biostatistics, programming, drug safety, medical monitoring, medical writing, quality assurance inspection readiness, and strategic consulting services. For more information visit www.InClin.com or contact us at busdev@inclin.com.

