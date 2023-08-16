Inc. Names SecurityScorecard Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SecurityScorecard recognized for rapid revenue growth and cybersecurity innovation

Inc. 5000 identifies the fastest-growing private companies in America

SecurityScorecard demonstrates leadership in measuring cybersecurity risk globally

Organizations with an ‘F’ SecurityScorecard rating are 7.7x more likely to experience cybersecurity breach

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SecurityScorecard today announced it has been named to the annual Inc. 5000, the most distinguished ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

SecurityScorecard is the global market leader in security ratings, also offering professional services, attack surface management, and automatic vendor detection. With millions of companies scored, its depth of data is unmatched. Used by 70% of Fortune 500 companies, SecurityScorecard provides a standardized measurement for cyber risk, which increases trust between board members, insurers, regulators, and customers. In fact, organizations with an ‘F’ rating are 7.7x more likely to experience a cybersecurity breach.

Cybersecurity ratings will become as universal as credit ratings

“Cybersecurity ratings are becoming as universal as credit ratings for monitoring supply chain risk,” said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. “Being named to the Inc. 5000 list, while none of our competitors were, demonstrates our leadership position as the trusted, must-have standard for measuring cyber risk.”

With eight straight quarters of revenue growth, SecurityScorecard continues to increase its market share and supports over 3,000 customers globally. This growth is fueled by customer-obsessed innovation, including recent announcements on:

New Managed Cyber Risk Services: At Black Hat 2023, SecurityScorecard revealed one-of-a-kind Managed Cyber Risk Services designed to help customers of all types and sizes operationalize third-party cyber risk.

Only Security Ratings Platform with an OpenAI GPT-4 Search System: The company’s innovation incubator developed a natural language processing capability that answers security questions to help customers quickly understand threat exposure.

First Security Ratings Score Guarantee: Score Guarantee is the industry’s first services-backed security ratings guarantee, highlighting the predictive power of the most accurate and transparent security ratings company.

Among only ten industry-leading providers partnered with AWS as a Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP): Delivered by SecurityScorecard as a fully managed service, customers receive 24/7 security protection and monitoring of essential AWS resources. Other AWS MSSP partners include Accenture, Deloitte, and IBM.

Building a culture of cybersecurity trust and transparency

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Resources

SecurityScorecard Customer, Chief Security Officer of Avangrid, discusses how SecurityScorecard showcases risk reduction to the board, streamlines third-party risk management, saves weeks researching vulnerabilities, and benchmarks against peers.

ThreatConnect, the Cyber Risk Quantification Leader in the 2023 Forrester Wave, shares why SecurityScorecard is trusted and transparent with defendable, quality data.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 – November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, response, and resilience, with more than 12 million companies continuously rated.

Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.

SecurityScorecard makes the world safer by transforming how companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees, and vendors. SecurityScorecard is listed as a free cyber tool and service by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to its trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com.

