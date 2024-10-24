Inc. Names Pipeliner CRM as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country’s leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. Pipeliner CRM, the leading sales enablement tool and CRM software, was among the 359 companies recognized across marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.





Pipeliner CRM is a user-friendly customer relationship management software designed to enhance sales processes and team collaboration. It features a visual sales pipeline that provides real-time insights into deal status, along with robust contact management and lead-tracking capabilities. Customizable dashboards and advanced analytics help users monitor performance and make informed decisions. The platform supports integration with various applications and offers mobile access, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes. Pipeliner CRM empowers sales teams to boost productivity and improve customer relationships through its intuitive design and collaborative tools.

“We’re honored to be named a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner,” shared Nikolaus Kimla, Pipeliner’s CEO. “At Pipeliner CRM, our goal is to help sales professionals do what they do best: sales. To support them, we take a unique approach to CRM compared to traditional platform providers by offering an intuitive, visual interface with next-gen AI capabilities that drive rapid adoption rates and provide supreme user experiences. We consistently look to enhance the platform through monthly product releases that address valued feedback from our clients and allow us to remain ahead of industry trends.”

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small and midsize customers,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor’s genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

Pipeliner CRM is disrupting the CRM space with its innovative sales enablement tool, which seamlessly integrates with existing systems to minimize costs and risks. The platform addresses common CRM pitfalls with transparent pricing and an open-source foundation featuring over 72 technologies, distinguishing it from competitors. Clients appreciate Pipeliner’s user-friendly interface, visual pipeline management, and adaptability. Key features like drag-and-drop functionality, reporting tools, and seamless third-party integration enhance sales team productivity. Pipeliner’s commitment to continuous improvement, driven by customer feedback, ensures that users receive a cutting-edge CRM solution through regular updates, fostering more efficient customer relationship management and increased sales effectiveness.

To view the complete list of winners, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024. The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner CRM is elevating the perception and performance of the sales position. It begins by disrupting the CRM marketplace, leveraging the latest technology that quickly integrates with all other systems seamlessly, thereby minimizing costs and risks. Pipeliner adopts a unique approach to traditional CRM platforms by leveraging instant, dynamic visualization that drives rapid adoption rates and supreme user experiences. Its online and offline iOS and Android mobile apps address the largest audience possible and provide CRM functionality on the go.

Pipeliner is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, please engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and @PipelinerCRM or visit us at PipelinerCRM.com

Contacts

Lauren Schmidlkofer



Trevelino/Keller



lschmidlkofer@trevelinokeller.com