Inc. Names New Level Work as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Level Work, the leading company for accelerating leadership development among business leaders at every level, today announced it has been named one of Inc.’s 2024 Power Partner Award Winners. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. “This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

“New Level Work is the only leadership development company that combines human-led coaching and training with an intuitive AI companion,” says Stephane Panier, CEO and Co-Founder of New Level Work. “Our mission is to deliver impactful leadership development at scale, driving positive business outcomes. Receiving the Inc. 2024 Power Partner Award validates that our customers see the value we provide in accelerating leadership development to meet the demands of an ever-evolving business environment.”

New Level Work engages managers through a human-centered approach that develops core leadership skills and fosters mindset shifts, creating a more agile leadership culture that drives real business results. The company’s Directed Coaching enhances individual productivity and elevates team performance, while its extensive training catalog enables organizations to tailor learning experiences for managers at every level. By integrating advanced AI with personalized coaching and training, New Level Work’s secure, virtual platform delivers solutions that inspire innovation, boost engagement, and drive productivity across entire organizations.

New Level Work is an innovative coaching and training provider, accelerating leadership development through a 100% virtual solution, blending the best of human expertise and AI. With over two decades of experience, the New Level solution is designed to elevate leaders to new levels of performance, ensuring results and a tangible return on investment. Personalized, directed coaching, focused leadership training and a flexible toolkit of Impact Assessments and AI coaching flows for all management levels have a proven track record of changing mindsets and performance. With a focus on transforming managers, teams, and business outcomes, New Level’s extensive network of vetted, experienced coaches and facilitators drive growth and embed leadership excellence into the fabric of your organization. With coaching available in over 20 languages serving 22 countries, New Level Work can provide real results for managers around the world.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

