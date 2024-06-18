Inc. Magazine Names Xenco Medical One of the Best Companies to Work for in America

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On June 18th, Inc. Magazine revealed its highly anticipated list of America’s Best Workplaces and named pioneering surgical technology company Xenco Medical to the prominent annual list, which recognizes the best companies to work for in America. Selected from leading organizations that have made significant investments in their workforce, the list is the most notable bellwether of remarkable company cultures in America. Inc. Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman noted, “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.” A leading innovator in the surgical device space, Xenco Medical’s novel application of materials science to surgical instrument and biomimetic implant design as well as its breakthrough unification of biomaterials and digital health have established it as a trailblazer in the life sciences.









“As a catalyst-oriented company, we’ve prioritized imbuing our culture with the belief that the path to scientific impact is forged through empowerment. We are deeply humbled by Inc. Magazine’s recognition of our work to build an enduring company culture rooted in empathy and committed to scientific discovery,” said Xenco Medical Founder and CEO Jason Haider.

Radically optimizing the operational efficiency of healthcare facilities across the country through its streamlined single-use surgical implant systems, Xenco Medical’s logistics-optimized spinal devices have significantly decreased surgical turnover times by eliminating the need for the sterilization and reprocessing of spinal systems between surgeries. Amplifying the impact of its single-use surgical systems through the development of transformative, digitally-driven technologies, Xenco Medical’s deployment of WiFi-enabled surgical vending machines for real-time inventory monitoring of its implant systems as well as its development of the first glasses-free holographic surgical simulation platform have extended the reach of its infection-mitigating surgery platforms.

Expanding the breadth of its device portfolio to include breakthrough innovations for post-operative care as well, Xenco Medical’s launch of the first convergent technology bridging regenerative medicine and digital health at CES 2024 earlier this year has further amplified its impact on patient outcomes. Abiding by a commitment to value-based care through scientific innovation, Xenco Medical’s groundbreaking technologies have been defined by their capacity to improve each phase of a surgical patient’s journey. The annual list of America’s Best Workplaces by Inc. Magazine will be published in the May/June 2024 issue and available at newsstands nationwide.

