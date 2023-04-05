in4mation insights Announces the Successful Completion of SOC 2® Attestation – to further its commitment to security and data protection

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–in4mation insights, LLC, a leading innovator in optimization and the practical application of hierarchical Bayesian models to media measurement, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type 2 audit process. Completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation validates in4mation insights’ commitment to infrastructure security and data confidentiality and is a major milestone for the company.

“A SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is a statement about an organization’s commitment to protecting their information.” said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC VP of Attestation Services at A-LIGN. She continued, “in4mation insights’ SOC 2 Type 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats.” The SOC 2 Type 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

in4mation insights’ CFO, David Rosenblatt, spoke to the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation as it relates to the company’s future, “We take protection of client assets very seriously and we are investing behind that to ensure that we are state of the art regarding data security and confidentiality. We want our clients to be comfortable with us and to know that data security and strict confidentiality of their information are a top priority for us.”

The attestation also allows in4mation insights to be more flexible. Partner and co-founder, Mark Garratt, said “The audit helps us achieve speed. It allows us to explore the fastest way to get data, at scale, securely into our system. This helps us get comprehensive results to clients in weeks, not months.”

The SOC 2 Type 2 attestation demonstrates in4mation insights’ continuous effort to ensure the information assets of potential and existing customers are protected. With in4mation insights’ SOC 2 audit successfully completed, the company re-affirms that they will continue to make data protection a continuous and top priority.

