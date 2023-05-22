IN Groupe and Entrust Partner to Modernize an Identity Program in Africa, Enabling Greater Security and Scalability

IN Groupe will leverage Entrust solutions to modernize an African government’s identity credentials, while delivering the flexibility to add additional credential issuance capabilities in the future

PARIS & MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IN Groupe and Entrust announced today that they have expanded their partnership to modernize an African government’s identity program, bringing greater security and scalability to meet the identity challenges of today and into the future.

Governments are looking to build identity programs that can adapt for the future. Additionally, as threat actors become more sophisticated in their attacks, protecting identities from becoming compromised is increasingly difficult and complex. As a result, it’s important that governments look for identity credential issuance solutions that provide security features that can be layered together, while offering the option to integrate additional capabilities needed to adapt to future needs.

IN Groupe is a global leader for identity and trust solutions with customers all over the world. With this partnership expansion, IN Groupe will leverage the Entrust Datacard® MX Series Card Issuance System along with its Drop on Demand technology module. This system will enable the move to a more durable and modern card format, while also providing the security features needed in today’s threat landscape. Additionally, the modular design of the MX Series will allow the government to incorporate electronic identity credentials into their issuance program in the future.

“Securing identities is at the heart of what we do every day at Entrust,” said Dan Good, vice president, payments and identity issuance solutions at Entrust. “We are honored to partner with IN Groupe to enable this identity program in Africa and support their goals for the future.”

“Our customers need technology that can help them find a balance between strong security and the ability to scale from a capacity and feature perspective,” said Yann Haguet, Vice President, Identity Strategic Business Unit at IN Groupe. “Because we’ve had a long-standing partnership with Entrust, we have a deep knowledge of their solutions and are confident that together we can bring to our customers the peace of mind that their identities will be more secure now and into the future.”

To learn more about how Entrust and IN Groupe partner to provide best-in-class identity programs, visit Entrust and IN Groupe at ID4Africa 2023 on May 23-25 in Kenya at booth H2-01. Find out more about the event here: https://www.id4africaevents.com/2023.

For those not attending the event, you can learn more about the identity solutions Entrust offers governments here: https://www.entrust.com/solutions/industries/government.

You can learn more about In Groupe identity solutions here: https://ingroupe.com/solutions/citizen-identities-and-credentials

About Entrust Corporation

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted experiences for identities, payments, and data. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, encryption and more. With more than 2,800 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

About IN Groupe

As global specialist in identity and secure digital services, IN Groupe is the trusted partner in the management and protection of sensitive data. By mastering the entire value chain of the identity, IN Groupe has deployed its expertise beyond sovereign identity by extending its solutions and services to professional identities and identity of things. A stakeholder in major issues aimed at improving and securing the right to be yourself in the digital age, the Group regularly intervenes with institutions and organizations involved in the identity ecosystem in Europe. IN Groupe’s solutions, at the cutting edge of technology, integrate electronic, optical, holographic and biometric technologies, at the service of States, businesses and citizens. The Group operates 4 reference brands, each a leader in their respective markets. IN Groupe for physical and digital identity solutions for governments and administrations, Nexus for secure identity solutions for professionals and objects, SPS for electronic components and package solutions for banking and identity and Surys for optical and holographic components for the banknote and identity market. As a national state printing company, IN Group is a committed player in the most protective and secure digital identity schemes. For more information, visit www.ingroupe.com.

