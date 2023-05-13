In Accordance with NYSE Rule 303A.08, this Press Release Makes Public the Grant of an Employment Inducement Award to Weave Communications’ New Chief Strategy & Services Officer

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As required by the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has granted to Marcus Bertilson, Weave’s recently appointed Chief Strategy & Services Officer, on May 10, 2023, the following equity award as an inducement for him to accept employment: restricted stock units relating to 250,000 shares of Weave’s common stock, which vest over three years, with 33% vesting on June 15, 2024 and the remaining 67% over the following 2 years in equal quarterly installments, in each case subject to Mr. Bertilson’s continued service through each vesting date.

The employment inducement award was granted under Weave’s 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related form of restricted stock unit agreement. The Compensation Committee of Weave’s Board of Directors approved this award in reliance on the employment inducement exception to shareholder approval provided under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. To comply with the terms of this exemption, the employment inducement award requires prompt public announcement of the award and written notice to the NYSE.

About Weave

Weave is a leading all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mark McReynolds

Head of Investor Relations



ir@getweave.com