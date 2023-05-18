IMVARIA Announces Data Demonstrating Company’s Non-Invasive Digital Biomarker for Predicting Mortality in Interstitial Lung Diseases

Data presented at ATS 2023 show IMVARIA’s lead digital biomarker Fibresolve predicts risk of death in ILD

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbiomarker–IMVARIA Inc., a health tech company pioneering AI-driven digital biomarker solutions, today announced data from a study evaluating the company’s lead non-invasive digital biomarker Fibresolve showing the tool’s supplemental ability to predict mortality in patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD). The results will be presented on May 24 as an oral presentation at the Mini Symposium “Looking for the Crystal Ball: Biomarkers to Predict Disease Progression and Mortality in ILD” at the American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference (ATS 2023) in Washington, DC.

Interstitial lung diseases are a group of lung diseases characterized by progressive scarring of lung tissue that causes progressive difficulty in breathing and early death, particularly if untreated. Standard diagnosis is done with CT scan along with lung function testing, which is evaluated through measuring lung volumes. However, risky, invasive and costly procedures, such as lung biopsy, can be required for specific diagnosis and prognostication. Therefore, a low-cost, widely-accessible software tool to help clinicians diagnose, risk assess, and subsequently treat patients could potentially be the difference between improved prognosis or significant disability.

IMVARIA’s Fibresolve is being developed to serve as adjunct in assessment of ILD, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), potentially avoiding expensive, invasive surgical testing. Fibresolve uses AI to analyze CT imaging for specific, novel patterns. The software has Breakthrough Devices Designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently for investigational-use only.

In the study presented at ATS 2023 titled “Chest Computed Tomography Machine Learning Classifier for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Predicts Mortality in Interstitial Lung Diseases,” researchers from IMVARIA and its collaborators assessed Fibresolve in 228 patients with IPF and other ILD, adjusting for Gender, Age, and Physiology (GAP) score (including forced vital capacity or FVC). In all models tested, Fibresolve significantly predicted the risk of death in ILD patients.

“Some patients with ILD may remain clinically stable for two years following diagnosis, while others will rapidly decline within six months. With a tool like Fibresolve that can independently and robustly predict outcomes, like mortality, physicians may better guide patients, including referral to clinical trials or more aggressive treatments, like lung transplants,” said Joshua Reicher, MD, Co-founder and CEO of IMVARIA.

The company also announced three additional poster presentations at ATS 2023 demonstrating the development and utility of Fibresolve.

“Our mission is to advance digital biomarkers for better patient outcomes, starting with our lead digital biomarker Fibresolve,” said Michael Muelly, MD, CTO of IMVARIA. “With these four presentations, we continue to advance our platform to help clinicians gain unique insights into making better-informed decisions for treating patients.”

About IMVARIA Inc.

IMVARIA is a health tech company pioneering AI-driven digital biomarker solutions that empower clinicians to make accurate diagnoses and prognoses at earlier stages of disease and reduce the need for invasive biopsy testing. Founded in 2019 by physician-engineers from Google and Stanford University, the company operates its Digital Biomarker Lab with automated, machine-learning algorithm technology to transform clinical decision-making into data science. IMVARIA is based in Berkeley, CA. For more information, go to www.imvaria.com.

