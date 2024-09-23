Home Business Wire Impulse Space Selected by NASA to Provide Launch Services for Missions Through...
Impulse Space Selected by NASA to Provide Launch Services for Missions Through VADR Contract

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impulse Space, a leader in the development of in-space transportation services, was recently selected by NASA as one of three new launch service providers for future missions via the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) contract. The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has an ordering period through Feb. 3, 2027, and a maximum total value of $300 million across all VADR contracts.


Supporting humanity’s advancement in space, including science-focused missions, is our goal at Impulse, which is why we’re proud to be added to the VADR contract,” said Impulse Space CEO and founder Tom Mueller. “We look forward to opportunities to support NASA’s vital ongoing work through our in-space transportation services.”

As a provider on the VADR contract, Impulse will focus on the opportunities to deliver payloads across a range of orbits, enhancing NASA’s ability to deploy CubeSats, Class D missions, and other research payloads.

About Impulse Space

Impulse Space, the in-space transportation company founded by Tom Mueller, is opening access beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with its fleet of in-space transportation vehicles. The flight-proven Mira vehicle uses a nontoxic, high-impulse chemical propulsion system to offer orbital transport, constellation deployment, and precision reentry services to customers from LEO to GEO. The high-energy Helios vehicle unlocks orbits beyond LEO with its powerful Deneb engine, dropping off payloads in MEO, GEO, heliocentric, lunar, and other planetary orbits. Led by a team that delivered the most reliable rockets in history, Impulse provides economical and efficient in-space transportation by reliably and rapidly getting customers where they want to go. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com.

