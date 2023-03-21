Impulse Space Relocates Headquarters to Redondo Beach, California

In-Space Transportation Services Leader Transitions to Redondo Beach, California, As Part of Continuing Growth Strategy.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impulse Space, Inc. – a leader in the development of in-space transportation services for the inner solar system – today announced the relocation of its headquarters from El Segundo to Redondo Beach, California, on Manhattan Beach Blvd to increase its manufacturing space as well as office space to address the growth of the business.

“We had anticipated the need for much larger space to accommodate the equipment needed to support the vertically integrated product line that has been developed,” said Impulse Space COO Barry Matsumori. “This facility will support production capabilities ranging from development, build and test of propulsion systems, avionics development and production, and composite tank production and testing as elements of what will be done in the facility.”

At 60,000 square feet, Impulse Space’s Redondo Beach headquarters will accommodate expanding its team. The larger space and additional hires will bring more jobs to Redondo Beach and surrounding communities. And as the company continues to prepare for its first orbital mission, LEO Express-1, later this year, the transition to its new headquarters lays the necessary groundwork for future successful missions.

Those interested in learning more about Impulse Space, future missions and payload availability can contact sales@impulsespace.com.

About Impulse Space

Founded in 2021, Impulse Space is a Space 2.0 pioneer providing agile, economical space logistics services. With a near-term focus on Low Earth Orbit (LEO), services include in-space transportation to custom orbits, in-space payload hosting and precision re-entry trajectory injection. Long-term, Impulse will offer delivery services for all classes of payloads to distant destinations such as Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO), the Moon, and Mars.

