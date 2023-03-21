<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Impulse Space Relocates Headquarters to Redondo Beach, California
Business Wire

Impulse Space Relocates Headquarters to Redondo Beach, California

di Business Wire

In-Space Transportation Services Leader Transitions to Redondo Beach, California, As Part of Continuing Growth Strategy.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impulse Space, Inc. – a leader in the development of in-space transportation services for the inner solar system – today announced the relocation of its headquarters from El Segundo to Redondo Beach, California, on Manhattan Beach Blvd to increase its manufacturing space as well as office space to address the growth of the business.

“We had anticipated the need for much larger space to accommodate the equipment needed to support the vertically integrated product line that has been developed,” said Impulse Space COO Barry Matsumori. “This facility will support production capabilities ranging from development, build and test of propulsion systems, avionics development and production, and composite tank production and testing as elements of what will be done in the facility.”

At 60,000 square feet, Impulse Space’s Redondo Beach headquarters will accommodate expanding its team. The larger space and additional hires will bring more jobs to Redondo Beach and surrounding communities. And as the company continues to prepare for its first orbital mission, LEO Express-1, later this year, the transition to its new headquarters lays the necessary groundwork for future successful missions.

Those interested in learning more about Impulse Space, future missions and payload availability can contact sales@impulsespace.com.

About Impulse Space

Founded in 2021, Impulse Space is a Space 2.0 pioneer providing agile, economical space logistics services. With a near-term focus on Low Earth Orbit (LEO), services include in-space transportation to custom orbits, in-space payload hosting and precision re-entry trajectory injection. Long-term, Impulse will offer delivery services for all classes of payloads to distant destinations such as Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO), the Moon, and Mars.

Contacts

Impulse Contact:
Valerie Christopherson and Lora Metzner

Global Results Comms (GRC)
impulse@globalresultspr.com
+1 949 608 0276

Articoli correlati

AppOmni Bolsters C-Suite with Key Leadership Appointments

Business Wire Business Wire -
SaaS security leader names new Chief Development Officer and Chief Customer Officer SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppOmni, the leader in SaaS security,...
Continua a leggere

Crystal Group’s rugged hardware with latest NVIDIA GPU brings extreme performance upgrades for AI at the edge

Business Wire Business Wire -
HIAWATHA, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crystal Group, Inc., the most trusted designer and manufacturer of rugged high-performance edge compute solutions, announced today...
Continua a leggere

Madison Avenue Comes To Main Street: With Digiday Award-Winning Video Series, Calix Enables Service Providers To Easily Create Incredibly Entertaining Commercials in Their Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
Calix and its customers take home prestigious Best Advertiser award from Digiday for breaking new ground with innovative go-to-market...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AppOmni Bolsters C-Suite with Key Leadership Appointments

Business Wire