Impulse Space Qualifies the Saiph Thruster Ahead of First Flight

In-Space Logistics Services Leader Prepares for October 2023 Mission

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impulse Space, Inc. a leader in the development of in-space logistics services for the inner solar system – today announced its Saiph thruster is space qualified and now ready to support the LEO Express-1 mission, set to launch in October 2023. LEO Express-1, Impulse Space’s first orbital mission, was announced earlier this year and will utilize Mira, Impulse’s first spacecraft, to perform in-space services.


“The completion of the Saiph thruster qualification is validation of Impulse’s in-house capabilities and rapid development approach,” states Impulse Space Vice President of Propulsion Kevin Miller. “This thruster is one of the key building blocks for our current and future propulsion systems.”

Qualification testing was efficiently accomplished within 17 days. Impulse Space has completed 50,000 pulses of the Saiph propulsion system and operated the thruster for a total of 65,000 seconds. The Saiph thruster has demonstrated up to 12 continuous minutes of burn duration.

Those interested in learning more about Impulse Space, future missions and payload availability can contact sales@impulsespace.com.

About Impulse Space

Founded in 2021, Impulse Space is a Space 2.0 pioneer providing agile, economical space logistics services. With a near-term focus on Low Earth Orbit (LEO), services include in-space transportation to custom orbits, in-space payload hosting and precision re-entry trajectory injection. Long-term, Impulse will offer services for all classes of payloads to distant destinations such as Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO), the Moon, and Mars.

Contacts

Impulse Contact:
Valerie Christopherson and Lora Metzner

Global Results Comms (GRC)
impulse@globalresultspr.com
+1 949 608 0276

