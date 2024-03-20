ImpriMed to Present Innovative Research at 2024 World Veterinary Cancer Congress

Company executives address artificial intelligence’s impact on enhancing canine and feline lymphoma treatment outcomes





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WVCC — ImpriMed, a leading precision medicine startup focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to improve cancer treatment, today announced the company’s participation at the upcoming World Veterinary Cancer Congress (WVCC) 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, from March 21-24, 2024. ImpriMed CEO Dr. Sungwon Lim and CTO Dr. Jamin Koo will present an oral abstract and scientific poster, respectively, to deliver data highlighting the effectiveness of personalized drug response predictions in treating canine and feline lymphoma.

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 5pm JST, Dr. Sungwon Lim will lead the company’s presence at the conference by delivering an oral abstract presentation titled, “Dramatically Increased Clinical Remission Rates and Survival Times in Dogs with High-Grade T-Cell Lymphoma and Relapsed B-Cell Lymphoma in Clinical Study of AI Decision Support.” Lim’s presentation will summarize the remarkable results of an ImpriMed study published in Frontiers in Oncology that validate the efficacy of AI-driven drug response predictions in treating canine lymphoma. The study generated AI models to predict the likelihood of a positive clinical outcome for dogs with high-grade T-cell lymphoma (hTCL) and relapsed B-cell lymphoma (rBCL), producing the following results:

Dogs receiving a high proportion of AI-predicted treatment experienced vastly higher remission rates than dogs in the low-matching group for both hTCL (9.1% low, 59% high) and rBCL (13% low, 53% high).

rBCL patients in the high-matching group experienced better clinical outcomes across every analyzed metric relative to both the low-matching group and historical controls.

These results, highlighted by Lim’s presentation, demonstrate AI’s powerful application in producing improved clinical outcomes and revolutionizing veterinary oncology.

In addition to Lim’s canine-focused presentation, Dr. Jamin Koo will spotlight ImpriMed’s dedication to developing personalized treatment approaches for feline lymphoma. Koo’s scientific poster, “Treatment-specific risk stratification of feline lymphoma based on unsupervised clustering of flow cytometry results,” outlines how the company’s use of artificial intelligence in flow cytometry analyses addresses the pressing unmet need for feline predictive technology assistance.

“We are honored to advocate for AI’s transformative power by sharing our latest findings at the World Veterinary Cancer Congress,” said Lim. “AI is an unprecedented technological tool pioneering new standards of care for the global veterinary community. We hope our contributions to this congress will not only highlight ImpriMed’s advancements but also foster collaboration and innovation within the field of veterinary oncology to push the industry forward.”

ImpriMed will also host an exhibit booth throughout the conference as a bronze-level sponsor. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth for more insights on how ImpriMed’s cutting-edge personalized drug response predictions empower veterinary professionals to deliver improved patient results. To request a meeting, please visit: https://www.imprimedicine.com/contact-us

ImpriMed, founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley, is a leading precision medicine startup revolutionizing cancer treatment with artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering drug response prediction technology helps reduce costs, accelerate treatment, enhance efficacy, and improve the quality of life for patients. To date, the company’s technology has been deployed across more than 40 U.S. states, and 17,000+ canine and feline blood cancer tests have been performed as of 2024. ImpriMed is redefining the future of oncology treatment with personalized, effective solutions. For additional information, visit www.imprimedicine.com.

